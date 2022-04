A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty to murdering a former employer and hiding her body for more than a year. Douglas Berry, 50, will serve 17 to 40 years in prison as part of a plea agreement he made with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. On Monday, Berry pleaded guilty to charges of third-degree murder, burglary, theft, and receiving stolen property in connection with the murder of Elizabeth “Betsy” Wiesenfeld, 67, of Whitehall, Pennsylvania — a southern suburb of Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO