ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Roundup: Lakers Eliminated; Eiza Gonzalez Argued with Michael Bay; Tiger Woods Playing in the Masters

By Kyle Koster
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3slHX0_0f0uNFb900

Donatella Versace checks in with a Britney Spears update ... Legislating while Black in Alabama ... We should all go to jail for tweeting ... Tiger Woods is playing in the Masters ... Ukraine's Zelenskyy tells U.N. 'accountability must be inevitable' ... Star Trek: Picard cooking up some throwbacks for its final season ... Augusta National evolving some traditions by welcoming Dude Perfect ... New York Jets donating $1 million to Ukraine relief aid ... Key people from the Fed spooked the markets ... Ivanka Trump testified before the Jan. 6 committee ... Eiza Gonzalez argued with Michael Bay about her "Ambulance" character ... Lakers eliminated from the playoffs ... Three key Saint Peter's players are transferring ... Lonzo Ball shut down for the season ... Seahawks rejected a D.K. Metcalf trade offer from the Jets ...

The music may stop soon for the Utah Jazz [Sports Illustrated]

Luka Doncic challenged Giannis Antetokounmpo and showed why he'll soon by MVP [The Athletic]

Top 100 players for 2022 MLB season [CBS Sports]

Post-tournament 2022 NBA Mock Draft [Yahoo Sports]

How Tiger Woods changed golf forever with nine holes at the 1997 Masters [ESPN]

Bill Raftery is as good as ever [The Big Lead]

Pat McAfee talked about his WrestleMania match and getting stunned by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith pays tribute to Taylor Hawkins.

Latest Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer.

Counting Crows -- "Mr. Jones"

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

Three Anthony Davis Trade Destinations

The Los Angeles Lakers' no-good, very bad season will be coming to an end in a few weeks. Whether it be by means of missing the playoffs entirely, in the play-in tournament, or at the hands of a juggernaut first-round opponent, the Lakers will be on vacation sooner rather than later.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods Masters tee time and group, revealed

The Masters is back on Thursday as the world’s top golfers will look to take home the coveted green jacket from Augusta National Golf Club. The main draw from the event will be Tiger Woods, who is making his return to The PGA Tour after a lengthy absence following injuries sustained in a serious car accident. The Masters revealed tee times and pairings for Thursday, and Tiger Woods has been placed in Group 14.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Look: The Best Photos Of Tiger Woods And His Girlfriend

The legendary golfer is set to make his return to professional golf on Thursday. Woods, a 15-time major champion, is set to tee it up at The Masters. The 2019 Masters champion is set to go out a little after 10:30 a.m. E.T. on Thursday. Woods has had one hell...
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Reveals Honest Opinion Of Tiger Woods’ Chances

Tiger Woods stole the headlines at Augusta this morning, announcing not only that he would be playing in the Masters but saying he thought he could win the event. As talented and legendary as Tiger is, it might seem preposterous that he could capture another green jacket after not playing tournament golf for 14 months following his car crash. However, fellow tour pro Rory McIlroy is a believer.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Eiza Gonzalez
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Bill Raftery
Person
Michael Bay
Person
Britney Spears
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of PGA Star Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has been one of the best players on the PGA Tour since turning pro, winning four major championships, but one title has eluded him – The Masters. The Northern Ireland golfer has been close on multiple occasions, but the 32-year-old has struggled when it’s mattered most at Augusta National.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#The Jets#Lakers#U N#Augusta National#Fed#The Utah Jazz Lsb#Mvp#Cbs Sports#Nba Mock Draft#Yahoo Sports#Espn#Stone Cold#Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Big Lead

Magic Johnson Thinks Lakers Should Bring Back Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers ' lost season is set to close out in a disappointing fashion. After losing to the Denver Nuggets last night, the Lakers are very close to being eliminated from the playoffs entirely. They'd need to go on a win streak in their last four games while also hoping for the San Antonio Spurs to go on a losing streak to have a prayer of making the play-in tournament. It is far more likely that this version of the Lakers fades out of existence with a whimper rather than a bang later this week.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
The Big Lead

What the Heck Happened to the Floor on Armando Bacot's Injury?

North Carolina's Armando Bacot was a beast all tournament and was in position to score a title-clinching bucket before a cruel twist of fate took the opportunity away from him. Driving the lane down a single point with 40 seconds remaining, Bacot slipped and fell, resulting in a turnover. Kansas would convert on the other end and the Tar Heels' desperation heaves would miss the mark to give the Jayhawks a national championship and leave Carolina blue.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Big Lead

Three Cam Newton Free Agency Destinations

Cam Newton once again finds himself unemployed and waiting for the right opportunity. After spending the second half of the 2021 season in his old home of Carolina, Newton is a free agent once more. He told Adam Schefter on Tuesday that he has a few teams who have given him a call.
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy