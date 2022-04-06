ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant woman carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop; 2 juveniles in custody after car recovered

By CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

Pregnant woman carjacked in The Loop; 2 juveniles in custody 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two juveniles are in custody, after a pregnant woman was carjacked at gunpoint in The Loop Tuesday night.

Police said the 26-year-old woman was walking to her car, in the 100 block of North Dearborn Street just before 10 p.m., when two people came up to her with guns and demanded her keys.

The offenders got into the woman's car and drove away, according to police.

The woman was not injured.

Two juveniles later were arrested and the vehicle was recovered outside of Chicago, police said. A fully-loaded handgun also was recovered. Further details on the arrest and recovery of the stolen vehicle were not immediately available.

Police said charges were pending Wednesday afternoon.

