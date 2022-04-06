PFA Vertu Motors WSL Fans' Player of the Month - March nominees

Villa are facing a hectic finish to the Premier League season with Steven Gerrard’s team scheduled to play five times in the final 16 days. Postponed home matches against Liverpool and Burnley have been rearranged for the closing fortnight of the campaign. The visit of Gerrard’s former club, originally scheduled for Saturday week, has been moved due to the Reds’ continued participation in the FA Cup. It will now take place on Tuesday, May 10, at 8pm and be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO