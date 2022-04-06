PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - March nominees

Bruno Lage believes Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves will cost potential suitors £100million if he is to leave Wolves.The 25-year-old is in contract talks with Wolves but has been linked with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.Reports on Thursday suggested that Neves is Erik Ten Hag’s number one target should the Ajax boss take over at Old Trafford this summer.“I don’t know if it’s Man United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us,” Wolves boss Lage said ahead of his side’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Friday.“What he is doing this season is...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO