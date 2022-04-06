Police blotter 4-6-22

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Christopher M. Amerman, 38, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Hugur Avenue.

Jason L. Larry, 39, of Reed Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:22 p.m. Sunday at his residence.

Jimmy M. Stevens, 26, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

Christian M. Keene, 29, unknown address, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Bruce D. Tietel, 63, transient, for misdemeanor entering into/on another person’s property and falsely obtaining goods or services at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.

Nathaniel K. Gunn, 20, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:42 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.

Anthony L. Romero, 38, of McFarland Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to pay at 11:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Hugur Avenue.

Zander Frost, 32, of West Second Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.

Tracy D. Curbelo, 53, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.

Stacy J. Hanson, 52, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for failure to appear at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth.

Ashley A. Gomez, 35, of Kay Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 2:33 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Nationway and Logan Avenue.

Cianna M. Schofield, 25, of Newton Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:57 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East 20th Street and Duff Avenue.

Richard A. Perez, 45, of Eastland Court on a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.

Dxuepery Weber, 26, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and unlawful entry onto property at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

Christophe I. Carabajal III, 31, transient, on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.

Kevin R. Grimm, 48, of Ahrens Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.

Richard D. Munoz Jr., 36, of Sundance Lane on a felony warrant for parole violation, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for DUI (subsequent conviction) at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.

Justin J. Still, 44, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 6:31 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Morrie Avenue.

Jeffrey A. Hagstrom, 54, of O’Neil Avenue on a felony warrant out of Colorado for failure to appear at 2:05 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and West Fifth Street.

Elizabeth A. Bautista, 40, of Williams Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:54 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Murray Road.

David A. Schmidt, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Thomes Avenue and West Ninth Street.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Richard T. Weaver, 58, of Sunridge Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence.

Jacob R. Lehr, 35, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.

Ian C. Stumpf, 35, of East Maria Lane for felony domestic battery (more than two previous convictions in less than 10 years) and misdemeanor strangulation of a household member with minor injury at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 12500 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.

Amanda R. Anderson, 39, of King Arthur Way on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 12:44 p.m. Friday in the 50 block of Interstate 25 Service Road.

Shawn G. Rowland, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Justin M. Edgley, 31, of Fifth Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 10:43 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Murray Road.

Michael A. Weber III, 22, of East Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence.

Wayne R. Clark, 49, of Pershing Boulevard on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:40 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Armando Alvarez, 44, of Montebello, California, on a warrant for felony sale/delivery of cocaine/heroin/etc., felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor speeding at 9:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.

Christopher S. Evans, 25, of Fort Pierce, Florida, on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

Sarah K. Harris, 26, of Seymour Avenue on a felony warrant out of Colorado for an unknown offense at 7:32 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.