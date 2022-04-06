ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Police blotter 4-6-22

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Christopher M. Amerman, 38, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Hugur Avenue.

Jason L. Larry, 39, of Reed Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:22 p.m. Sunday at his residence.

Jimmy M. Stevens, 26, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

Christian M. Keene, 29, unknown address, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Dell Range Boulevard.

Bruce D. Tietel, 63, transient, for misdemeanor entering into/on another person’s property and falsely obtaining goods or services at 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.

Nathaniel K. Gunn, 20, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:42 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of East Fifth Street.

Anthony L. Romero, 38, of McFarland Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to pay at 11:40 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Hugur Avenue.

Zander Frost, 32, of West Second Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:49 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.

Tracy D. Curbelo, 53, of McFarland Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.

Stacy J. Hanson, 52, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for failure to appear at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of West Eighth.

Ashley A. Gomez, 35, of Kay Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 2:33 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Nationway and Logan Avenue.

Cianna M. Schofield, 25, of Newton Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:57 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East 20th Street and Duff Avenue.

Richard A. Perez, 45, of Eastland Court on a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) at 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.

Dxuepery Weber, 26, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and unlawful entry onto property at 9:55 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.

Christophe I. Carabajal III, 31, transient, on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.

Kevin R. Grimm, 48, of Ahrens Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.

Richard D. Munoz Jr., 36, of Sundance Lane on a felony warrant for parole violation, on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for DUI (subsequent conviction) at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.

Justin J. Still, 44, of McCann Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 6:31 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Morrie Avenue.

Jeffrey A. Hagstrom, 54, of O’Neil Avenue on a felony warrant out of Colorado for failure to appear at 2:05 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and West Fifth Street.

Elizabeth A. Bautista, 40, of Williams Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:54 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:20 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Murray Road.

David A. Schmidt, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Thomes Avenue and West Ninth Street.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Richard T. Weaver, 58, of Sunridge Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at his residence.

Jacob R. Lehr, 35, transient, for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.

Ian C. Stumpf, 35, of East Maria Lane for felony domestic battery (more than two previous convictions in less than 10 years) and misdemeanor strangulation of a household member with minor injury at 7:54 p.m. Friday in the 12500 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.

Amanda R. Anderson, 39, of King Arthur Way on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 12:44 p.m. Friday in the 50 block of Interstate 25 Service Road.

Shawn G. Rowland, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.

Justin M. Edgley, 31, of Fifth Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 10:43 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Murray Road.

Michael A. Weber III, 22, of East Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence.

Wayne R. Clark, 49, of Pershing Boulevard on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:40 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.

Armando Alvarez, 44, of Montebello, California, on a warrant for felony sale/delivery of cocaine/heroin/etc., felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor speeding at 9:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.

Christopher S. Evans, 25, of Fort Pierce, Florida, on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

Sarah K. Harris, 26, of Seymour Avenue on a felony warrant out of Colorado for an unknown offense at 7:32 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Stolen Vehicle Suspects Exchange Gunfire With Jefferson County Deputies Before Crash, Arrest

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that involved law enforcement officers on Thursday evening. The miles-long chase and shooting ended with a crash in the area of Radcliff Avenue and South Union Street. (credit: CBS) It started early Thursday morning when a business, Maxx Steel on Goddard Ranch Court, was burglarized. One of the items stolen was a vehicle. The owner of the stolen vehicle located it about 6 p.m. in an RTD parking lot at Twin Forks and Highway 285. That’s when the owner started following his truck, which was driven by one of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laramie County, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
State
California State
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
County
Laramie County, WY
Wyoming News

1500 block of Converse Ave. will be down to one lane during emergency repairs

CHEYENNE – If you drive on East Lincolnway near where it intersects with Converse Avenue, be forewarned that your journey may be slowed by a partial road closure. The reason for the possible delays is that Black Hills Energy will be making an emergency repair in the 1500 block of Converse Avenue. The effect on traffic may not just be limited to this block, however, the city of Cheyenne announced Thursday afternoon. ...
CHEYENNE, WY
Daily Montanan

Charges and names of those arrested in search of Blackfeet Tribal Council Chairman’s home released

The names of the nine people arrested in the search of Blackfeet Tribal Council Chairman Timothy Davis’ home last week that resulted in charges related to fentanyl were released Wednesday morning by the Blackfeet Tribal Prosecutor: Timothy Davis, Jr. was charged with criminal sale of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and child endangerment. Shawn […] The post Charges and names of those arrested in search of Blackfeet Tribal Council Chairman’s home released appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy