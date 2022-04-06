Subscribers to The Courier-Tribune might notice a difference in the coming days as the paper changes how it delivers the news to you.

Beginning May 8, The Courier-Tribune will end carrier delivery in favor of delivery by the United States Postal Service.

It's a change that should more reliably get the paper in your hands, by relying on the Postal Service instead of in-house carrier services.

For subscribers, there won't be any change, other than the paper's inclusion in your mail delivery. Subscribers can still expect paper delivery every Tuesday through Saturday.

Tribune subscribers will also continue to have access to www.courier-tribune.com the paper's online home.

The last issue to be delivered via carrier will be the Thursday, May 8 edition. The first day there will be a mail edition will be May 10th. The paper will print normally Tuesday through Saturday.

The change reflects a growing trend among local papers to streamline services to customers. It does not, however, signal any sort of transition away from the print product. Print papers have always been an integral part of our model, and branching out to other platforms, such as online, will not change that.

A number of factors, including labor issues, have made carrier delivery a less-than-tenable method of delivering newspapers.

As the Tribune continues delving more into a subscription-based strategy, mail delivery will allow for a more seamless, and less noticeable, transition.

This is one of the factors behind the decision to use the Postal Service. Availing ourselves of their resources simply makes sense in the current climate.

Readers can rest assured that the transition will not affect the paper's quality. The Courier-Tribune remains dedicated to the steadfast community journalism it is known for.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: The Courier-Tribune begins its transition to mail delivery