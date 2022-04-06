ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

The Courier-Tribune begins its transition to mail delivery

By Staff Writer
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 2 days ago

Subscribers to The Courier-Tribune might notice a difference in the coming days as the paper changes how it delivers the news to you.

Beginning May 8, The Courier-Tribune will end carrier delivery in favor of delivery by the United States Postal Service.

It's a change that should more reliably get the paper in your hands, by relying on the Postal Service instead of in-house carrier services.

For subscribers, there won't be any change, other than the paper's inclusion in your mail delivery. Subscribers can still expect paper delivery every Tuesday through Saturday.

Tribune subscribers will also continue to have access to www.courier-tribune.com the paper's online home.

The last issue to be delivered via carrier will be the Thursday, May 8 edition. The first day there will be a mail edition will be May 10th. The paper will print normally Tuesday through Saturday.

The change reflects a growing trend among local papers to streamline services to customers. It does not, however, signal any sort of transition away from the print product. Print papers have always been an integral part of our model, and branching out to other platforms, such as online, will not change that.

A number of factors, including labor issues, have made carrier delivery a less-than-tenable method of delivering newspapers.

As the Tribune continues delving more into a subscription-based strategy, mail delivery will allow for a more seamless, and less noticeable, transition.

This is one of the factors behind the decision to use the Postal Service. Availing ourselves of their resources simply makes sense in the current climate.

Readers can rest assured that the transition will not affect the paper's quality. The Courier-Tribune remains dedicated to the steadfast community journalism it is known for.

This article originally appeared on The Courier-Tribune: The Courier-Tribune begins its transition to mail delivery

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

TriumphX aims to make its mark streamlining trucking payments

Dallas-based Triumph Bancorp announced Wednesday the launch of TriumphX, a business unit aimed at streamlining freight financing options for carriers, shippers and brokers that need liquidity in order to move goods. TriumphX is a division of TBK Bank, the primary operating subsidiary of Triumph Bancorp. TriumphX will support the execution...
INDUSTRY
WVNews

Trone calls for action on Garrett, Allegany mail delivery

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. David Trone has sent a letter to United States Postal Service Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb urging for swift action to address postal delays in Western Maryland. The postal issues in the region have only worsened as a result of the closing of the Cumberland Processing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pymnts

Instacart to Begin Deliveries for Office Depot

Instacart has joined forces with Office Depot to begin offering same-day delivery, part of an ongoing effort by the grocery delivery platform to expand its selection of goods. The partnership, announced in a news release Thursday (March 17), arrives 10 days after rival DoorDash announced its own deal with Office Depot and its sister company Office Max.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Newspapers#The Postal Service
WGN Radio

Facebook should soon begin mailing settlement checks

Jay Edelson, an attorney at Edelson Law, joined Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss the nearly 1.6 million Illinois Facebook users who could soon be getting their $400 settlement checks. This comes after an appeals court upheld the $650 million settlement. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow […]
CHICAGO, IL
Joel Eisenberg

How Will Walmart’s New Business Changes Impact Their Consumers?

In-store Walmart shoppingCorporate.Walmart.com, for media purposes. This article is free of bias, and is based on accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article have been verified by outlets that are attributed below, including Corporate.Walmart.com, Shelley E. Kohan for Forbes.com, Doug McMillon (CEO of Walmart), and Amanda McDonald, Kristen Warfield, and Faye Brennan for EatThis.com.
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
pymnts.com

Early Warning Services, Big Banks Launch ID Service Authentify

Early Warning Services LLC has teamed up with seven of America’s biggest banks to launch Authentify, an identity verification service for businesses and consumers. According to a company news release Monday (April 4), Authentify is being launched with Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo.
ECONOMY
pymnts

Today in Retail: PayPal Increases Credit Card Cash Back to 3%

Today in retail, paper couponing is bouncing back to join digital savings programs, while lower grocery budgets mean shoppers are shying away from name brands. Plus, Sonic Automotive adds a retail hub location in Raleigh, North Carolina, and retailers are pushing forward with “store of the future” concept.
RALEIGH, NC
pymnts

Mavi.io Debuts In-Car Ordering App for Retail

Mavi.io has made a new in-car commerce app to let shoppers order goods from their car dashboard, the company announced in a press release Thursday (March 24). The company said the app, called Mavi OnMyWay, will bring “safe, easy, curated shopping” for customers. According to the release, OnMyWay...
RETAIL
Fast Company

Maintaining productivity in a remote working environment

After two years of Covid, it’s clear that an extended or hybrid remote workforce is here to stay. Now that so many workers have grown used to the benefits and convenience of working from home, it’ll be very difficult to lure them back into a world of expensive city centers and freeway commutes. And faced with a rising labor shortage, companies will have to accept that.
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Albertsons deploys 20-minute COVID testing at pharmacies nationwide

EXCLUSIVE: Albertsons Companies will be providing COVID-19 tests for customers at participating pharmacies nationwide. Starting this week, Cue Health Inc.'s molecular tests will be made available at nearly 1,000 pharmacies, with hundreds more expected in the coming weeks. The collaboration between the health care technology company and the nation's second-largest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDIO-TV

Duluth Mail Carrier makes a Deer Delivery

It was a normal mail run day for Fanjie Nelson until she ran into quite the interesting homeowners. Fanjie is a Duluth Mail Carrier and on her morning delivery in a Duluth neighborhood she ran into a deer blocking her way to the entrance of the home she was trying to deliver to.
DULUTH, MN
freightwaves.com

Postal Service, Zonos seek to improve cross-border transactions

After taking heat from U.S. lawmakers during a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Tuesday, the country’s preeminent delivery agency is looking abroad. A day after being grilled by Democrats for an electric delivery truck agreement it made with Oshkosh Defense, the U.S. Postal Service has tapped Utah-based Zonos, a technology company focused on cross-border commerce, as its latest contracted partner.
INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Walmart Hiring 50K Workers, Adding New Hubs

As one of the most popular and largest retail corporations in the U.S., Walmart is now hiring 50,000 workers. Not only that, but the franchise is also adding new hubs. Walmart is hiring new employees across its frontline and corporate office. Walmart is raising their starting wage to $30 for...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Google to workers: Here's a free scooter to return to the office

Googlers crawling back to campus this week may not find bidets in the bathroom. Instead, the company is offering them free electric scooters from Unagi, The Verge reported Monday. Unagi founder and CEO David Hyman told The Verge that Google is offering the 20 mph scooters to most of its...
BUSINESS
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

510
Followers
120
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy