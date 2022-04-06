ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers man arrested for setting fire to brother’s mobile home

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man is facing charges after allegedly setting fire to his brother’s mobile home last Tuesday.

36-year-old Dustin Cuevas was arrested for the crime on April 1, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Around 6:30 p.m. on March 29 firefighters and deputies responded to a mobile home fire on Carlisle Lane in North Fort Myers and found the residence completely engulfed in flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but the homeowner told investigators it was suspicious his trailer caught fire on the same day his parents filed an injunction against his brother, an incident report states.

The father of the two later, reportedly, called LCSO saying he believed his son, the victim’s brother, was involved in sparking the blaze.

A neighbor told investigators he saw a man exit the home just before hearing a pop and seeing flames engulf the trailer. The neighbor opened a door to let the dogs out of the home.

North Fort Myers firefighters responded to douse the blaze before criminal investigators assumed the investigation.

The Bureau of Fire, Arson, and Explosives (BFAEI) determined the fire was intentionally set. Investigators believe the fire was set around a couch in the carport area of the home.

The victim told detectives he believes his brother set fire to the trailer hours after the two were involved in an argument.

According to his witness statement, Cuevas has a history of violent behavior including smashing the windows of their parents’ home.

Cuevas denied setting the fire to his brother’s home in an interview with investigators.

Detectives later uncovered three different cameras in the neighborhood that showed a man investigators identified as Cuevas walk up to the home before the blaze and leaving after even stopping near a camera where he can audibly be heard saying “keep f*****g with me and you’re up next.”

The 36-year-old is facing a charge of first-degree arson.

He was taken to the Lee County Jail.

