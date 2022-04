This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. You've got about three more weeks to file your tax return or request an extension -- tax deadline day is April 18. If you've already filed your tax return and are expecting a tax refund, it should arrive in about 21 days, assuming you filed electronically with direct deposit.

INCOME TAX ・ 11 DAYS AGO