Driver dies after head-on crash with HCSO deputy vehicle, says Sheriff Gonzalez
KHOU
2 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after a head-on crash Tuesday night with a Harris County deputy, according to the sheriff's office. Note: The following video is from previous reporting on the incident. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Road and Millridge...
Police say a wrong-way driver got out of his car after colliding with another driver on a Texas interstate, then was fatally hit by a third driver suspected of being drunk, according to local media reports. Houston police were called to the fatal crash at about 2:40 a.m. Monday, March...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a crash overnight, moments after fighting with her husband and driving away, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies. Deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 700 block of Westgreen near Kingsland in west Harris County around 11:40 p.m. Thursday.
Four young children in Texas were found abandoned after three of the kids “in various stages of undress” were spotted in a Texas roadway, authorities say. The teens who saw the children running in the street at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, March 10 reported that one child was naked and others had diapers falling off, according to KTRK.
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for a DWI incident that resulted in the death of a relative. Rebecca DeLeon, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter. In exchange for her guilty plea, DeLeon was given the 20-year sentence.
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in a northeast Harris County subdivision, according to the Harris County Sheriff, Ed Gonzalez. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 21500 block of Old Ranch Road in the Memorial Hills subdivision. Harris...
HOUSTON — Houston police are hoping someone will recognize a bold robber caught in the act by a Ring camera. HPD robbery investigators say the armed suspect ambushed a 53-year-old woman who had just arrived at her southwest Houston home. "And he jumped out the car on me with...
The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and United State Marshals Service (USMS) are now involved in the search for Ella Goodie, who went missing on March 9 when she was contracted to drive a man to Houston, and the person of interest in the case, Brandon Francisco, who is believed to be the last person who was in contact with her.
Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
A Florida driver was killed in the middle of the night after crashing into an 11-foot alligator west of Alafia River State Park. The driver was identified as 59-year-old John Hopkins of Lithia, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, on...
Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her own employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
HOUSTON – A woman accused of fatally shooting a man in southwest Houston is wanted by police. Alma Nely Rico, 25, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of Cristino Resendiz Garcia, 23. On March 9, officers were dispatched around1 p.m. to a...
HOUSTON – A woman remains on the run after police said she snatched a man’s Rolex watch and silver chain bracelet from his wrists while he was asleep at his north Houston home earlier this month. On March 4, the man told police he was having drinks with...
