ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Driver dies after head-on crash with HCSO deputy vehicle, says Sheriff Gonzalez

KHOU
KHOU
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man died after a head-on crash Tuesday night with a Harris County deputy, according to the sheriff's office. Note: The following video is from previous reporting on the incident. It happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Road and Millridge...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcso#Nissan#Sgt#Cpr#Khou 11#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
People

Wisconsin Mom Allegedly Strangled Son, 8, Told Husband 'I Don't Know What Happened'

Authorities in Wisconsin say the 41-year-old mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son also tried drowning another child of hers. On Tuesday, Natalia Hitchcock appeared in a Sheboygan courtroom, where prosecutors formally charged her first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation death of her son, Oliver Hitchcock, as well as attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the alleged attack on her other son.
WISCONSIN STATE
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
51K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy