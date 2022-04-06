ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labelle, FL

LaBelle cowboy rides his horse through Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru

By Gage Goulding
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TWKCO_0f0uLMqe00

LABELLE, Fla. — Everybody has a morning coffee routine. Yours might start in the car.

You push the pedal and let the several hundred horsepowers pull you there. Well, for one Dunkin’ fan, it only takes on horsepower, and its name is Jackson.

It’s almost like the song “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X was written about David Bosselait and his horse Jackson.

“That’s us going to Dunkin’ right there. Old Town Road,” Bosselait said.

It’s the dynamic Dunkin’s duo you might’ve seen trotting around town. The modern-day cowboy and his eight-year-old trusty steed make the trip into LaBelle once a week.

Quite literally, taking his horse down the old town road.

“First thing in the morning when it’s nice and cool,” he said. “Catch the river when the sun’s coming up.”

It’s a long journey, even for this retired bull rider, about 12 miles there and back.

“It’s a half-a-day event. Once we make it over the bridge, we head right to Dunkin’ Donuts to get our coffee.”

These two have become regulars at the Dunkin’ drive-thru.

“Hi buddy,” said one of the employees working the drive-thru.

“They like to pat him, they scratch him, they hand him his donut,” said Bosselait.

David gets a cup of joe, while Jackson prefers the sweets.

“His order is just a plain donut hole.”

So why ride two hours one way just to get a cup of coffee when there are cars?

“It’s a good experience for Jackson to be around the vehicles and whatnot,” he said. “Really shows him patience and, you know, to stay focused.”

It’s been a long time coming for Jackson. When David took this quarter-horse in three years ago, he was buck wild.

“Took me about a year to tame him down and break him.”

So he’d rather do exactly like the song says: “Riding on a horse, you can ship your Porsche.”

Plus, not too many people smile like this when they see a Porsche come through the drive-thru and no one pets them.

“But I know old boy back there, he loves to be pat.”

After sharing some smiles, the two turn around to make the trek home, but there’s no need to fuel up. That’s because, on days like this, Jackson runs on Dunkin’.

Comments / 0

Related
CW33

PHOTOS: Dunkin’ gives free donuts, coffee to DFW first responders

DALLAS (KDAF) — On Monday, March 14, Dunkin’ of Dallas-Fort Worth celebrated the debut of a brand new, one-of-a-kind Dunkin’ Dasher. In celebration of this debut, the Dunkin’ Dasher visited local first responders across the DFW metroplex and gave out free coffee and donuts. The Dunkin’...
DALLAS, TX
click orlando

Shake Shack opening 1st Florida location with drive-thru in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Shake Shack is opening its first Florida location with a drive-thru window which will be only the fourth drive-thru location across the company. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The new drive-thru spot is set to open on Thursday, March 24 at 11637 Daryl...
ORLANDO, FL
KEPR

Frost Me Sweet drive-thru location in the works

Richland, Wash. -- Frost Me Sweet Bistro and Bakery plans to expand their locations by early summer. The new cake and shake drive-thru will be open seven days a week. "We'll have two shakes that will be constant on the menu, that will be the birthday party cake, which is the confetti base with confetti cake on top and in it, then we will also have a cheesecake shake with bits of cheesecake in it and a chunk of cheesecake on top," Said owner, Megan Savely.
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Labelle, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
The Independent

Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
ACCIDENTS
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nas
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
The Independent

Video shows horrifying smash after truck turns into path of oncoming train in Florida

A camera onboard atrain captured the moment that a truck turned into its path, sending debris flying into the air.The crash happened at about 5.40pm on Friday in Hallandale Beach in Broward County, Florida when the pickup turned into the path of an oncoming Brightline train.In the video, the truck driver appeared to avoid warning signs and attempt to go around the crossing gates, which were lowered. The train driver also sounded the horn to warn the truck.The vehicle which was flipped onto its side along the South Dixie Highway and badly damaged. The driver was taken to a...
ACCIDENTS
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WAFB

Pick up a free N95 mask during a drive-thru giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anyone looking to pick up a N95 mask, there’s a free giveaway happening Friday, March 18 in Baton Rouge. CareSouth Medical is hosting a drive-thru giveaway from 9 a.m. until noon, or until supplies last. The event will take place at the Dr. Martin...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dunkin Donuts#Horse#Cowboy
NJ.com

Applebee’s is adding more drive-thru restaurants this year

Applebee’s is stepping outside of its usual realm in the restaurant business. The casual dining chain will ramp up its presence by opening more restaurants with drive-thru lanes this year, according to a Forbes report. Applebee’s is planning to open about 10 restaurants in 2022, doubling last year’s total,...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Music
FUN 107

Is Good Coffee Worth The Long Drive-Thru Wait?

If there's one thing I'll never understand in life, it's the infatuation of Starbucks-goers. In no way am I bashing the international coffee chain. This is more about how impressed I am with the patience of those who waste daylight in the drive-thru. Dramatic, I'm aware, but if you've ever waited for a "Vente Mocha-Loco Drizzle" or whatever, you know exactly what I'm talking about.
FALL RIVER, MA
Bucks County Courier Times

New Checkers drive-thru planned for Croydon

A new Checker's drive-thru may soon come to 399 Bristol Pike, giving lovers of the chain's signature Bacon Buford sandwich and spicy fries an outlet in Croydon. This would be Checker's first location in Bucks County, according to the restaurant's online locator. A franchise was opened years ago at Bristol Oxford Valley and Woodbourne roads in nearby Middletown, but closed and has since opened as a Curly's Comfort Food restaurant.
CROYDON, PA
Mashed

Dunkin' Donuts, Ranked From Worst To Best

Donuts are no longer a part of the Dunkin' company name. The chain famously dropped the baked goods from its title in 2018. However, Dunkin' has been an American fast food staple since 1950 — when founder William Rosenberg opened the first location in Massachusetts — and the pastries are still an essential part of the business today. The fried cakes contribute to Dunkin' bringing in around 3 million customers daily, maintaining a whopping 11,300 locations worldwide (via Dunkin).
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy