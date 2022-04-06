ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC gas prices decreasing but still high

WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAAA shows that the average for a gallon of regular gas...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Fourth stimulus: $100 monthly payments for high gas prices isn’t enough

While Congress debates a fourth stimulus check by issuing payments for skyrocketing gasoline prices- many Americans still haven’t received their third stimulus check. The U.S. Department of the Treasurery identified 644,705 Americans who did not receive a third stimulus check part of the American Rescue Plan Act. That bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
INCOME TAX
moneytalksnews.com

8 States Where Gas Is $5 a Gallon — or Soon May Be

Gas prices have climbed to all-time highs this month. After climbing throughout 2021, fuel prices ignited further in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the trend shows little sign of abating. In fact, prices have passed the $5-a-gallon mark in three states — two of which recorded record-high prices today — and a handful of other states may be poised to crack that barrier soon.
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
WAAY-TV

Gas prices falling in North Alabama, just not quickly

Gas prices are slowly but surely falling. Some lawmakers believe it is not falling quickly enough. President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday morning, pointing out the slow decline in gasoline prices. "Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too," Biden said on Twitter. "Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
Augusta Free Press

Gas prices down sharply in Virginia: Is this the new trend?

Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34 a gallon higher than...
VIRGINIA STATE
WECT

Business owners address record high gas prices

According to a news release, Amazon packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers before being loaded into vehicles to be delivered to customers. Local leaders excited by announcement of new Amazon delivery station coming to Pender. Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WDEF

Residents still concerned for gas prices despite price drop

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Monday, U.S. oil prices fell below $100 a barrel for the first time since March 1 — more than an 8% plunge in cost. Some of Broad Street’s gas stations dropped 20 cents in price per gallon at the pump, but average prices in the city remained unchanged over the past week.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
TheStreet

Gas Prices Falling (They're Still High)

If you're a frequent or even regular driver, you have probably been tracking gas prices very closely over the last few weeks. The world's dependence on Russian oil meant that when the country brazenly invaded Ukraine a month ago, the ensuing sanctions and boycotts from global powers have sent gas prices in numerous countries to highs unseen in years.
TRAFFIC
FOX8 News

NC boating industry dealing with the rising gas prices, too

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The rising gas prices aren’t just affecting the average driver anymore. The boating industry is also being hit by these costs.  One charter captain tells WNCT these prices could have a big impact as the season picks up and people start planning out their next vacation on the coast.   “I […]
SMALL BUSINESS
iheart.com

Gas Prices Remain High In Florida

Gas prices remain near record highs in Florida. The average per gallon for regular unleaded statewide is currently $4.34. That’s the highest to begin a week to date, though 1 cent lower than highs hit entering the weekend. Florida’s price remains above the national average. The state legislative...
FLORIDA STATE
kmvt

High gas prices affecting school districts

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School districts are already feeling a squeeze with a bus driver shortage. Now, with surging gas prices, a shortage of funds may be coming down the road. “We do the best we can to conserve the best we can,” said Vicki Hope, the transportation director for the Cassia School District.
CASSIA COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy