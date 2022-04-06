NC gas prices decreasing but still high

While Congress debates a fourth stimulus check by issuing payments for skyrocketing gasoline prices- many Americans still haven’t received their third stimulus check. The U.S. Department of the Treasurery identified 644,705 Americans who did not receive a third stimulus check part of the American Rescue Plan Act. That bill was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021.
Gas prices have climbed to all-time highs this month. After climbing throughout 2021, fuel prices ignited further in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the trend shows little sign of abating. In fact, prices have passed the $5-a-gallon mark in three states — two of which recorded record-high prices today — and a handful of other states may be poised to crack that barrier soon.
Gas prices are slowly but surely falling. Some lawmakers believe it is not falling quickly enough. President Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday morning, pointing out the slow decline in gasoline prices. "Oil prices are decreasing, gas prices should too," Biden said on Twitter. "Last time oil was $96 a barrel, gas...
Gas prices in Virginia have fallen 12.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.10 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. Prices in Virginia are 70.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.34 a gallon higher than...
According to a news release, Amazon packages are shipped to a delivery station from neighboring Amazon fulfillment and sorting centers before being loaded into vehicles to be delivered to customers. Local leaders excited by announcement of new Amazon delivery station coming to Pender. Updated: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – After cresting above $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the price of crude oil has gradually fallen below $100 per barrel. If this trend holds, it may reduce some of the extreme upward price pressure consumers have found at the pumps, but not all, AAA Oregon/Idaho said Tuesday.
It is no surprise that California has the highest gasoline prices in the U.S. given that it has the highest gas taxes, but even natives of The Golden State are being blown away by the eye-popping sticker prices they are finding at the pump. Matt Shupe of Walnut Creek, California,...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — On Monday, U.S. oil prices fell below $100 a barrel for the first time since March 1 — more than an 8% plunge in cost. Some of Broad Street’s gas stations dropped 20 cents in price per gallon at the pump, but average prices in the city remained unchanged over the past week.
If you're a frequent or even regular driver, you have probably been tracking gas prices very closely over the last few weeks. The world's dependence on Russian oil meant that when the country brazenly invaded Ukraine a month ago, the ensuing sanctions and boycotts from global powers have sent gas prices in numerous countries to highs unseen in years.
For the first time in weeks, gas prices actually dropped Tuesday. There is no cheap gas anywhere, but prices in York, Chester, and Lancaster counties remain less than the South Carolina average, according to AAA and GasBuddy. Given that backdrop, a hair under four bucks a gallon might be considered...
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The rising gas prices aren’t just affecting the average driver anymore. The boating industry is also being hit by these costs. One charter captain tells WNCT these prices could have a big impact as the season picks up and people start planning out their next vacation on the coast. “I […]
Gas prices remain near record highs in Florida. The average per gallon for regular unleaded statewide is currently $4.34. That’s the highest to begin a week to date, though 1 cent lower than highs hit entering the weekend. Florida’s price remains above the national average. The state legislative...
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — School districts are already feeling a squeeze with a bus driver shortage. Now, with surging gas prices, a shortage of funds may be coming down the road. “We do the best we can to conserve the best we can,” said Vicki Hope, the transportation director for the Cassia School District.
