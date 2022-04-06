ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, TN

Court hearing set as Tennessee town fights state control of finances

By Tony Sloan, FOX13Memphis.com
 2 days ago
MASON, Tenn. — A hearing is set for Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by a small Tennessee town that continues to fight the state over control of its finances.

Mason, Tenn., a majority-Black town located near the site of a planned Ford truck factory, sued the Tennessee Controller of the Treasury, according to the Associated Press.

Mason sits about 40 miles northeast of Memphis.

The Treasury announced in March that it was taking over the town’s finances.

According to the AP report, the lawsuit claims the state is taking steps in Mason it has not taken in other counties or cities that are not majority Black.

Tennessee Comptroller Jason Mumpower said the town has experienced 20 years of financial mismanagement.

The comptroller is permitted under state law state law to direct Mason’s financial affairs, including the review and approval of all spending involving taxpayer or ratepayer money, according to the AP.

“Predominantly white jurisdictions under white leadership, facing more dire financial straits over a longer period of time, have not been subjected to the unfettered control that Defendant is seeking to exercise over Mason,” the lawsuit said.

The takeover attempt came after Mason’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen refused to surrender its charter.

Days after the takeover was announced, Mumpower said the state of Tennessee could scale back its financial oversight if Mason meets certain goals by this summer, according to the AP.

The town has previously been investigated for allegations of misconduct and accounting irregularities.

Several officials resigned.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the takeover and challenges the state’s legal standing, including a measure that requires Mason to get approval from the state to spend more than $100, according to the AP.

Mason officials claim the town would have trouble making payroll and hiring and retaining law enforcement officers.

Mason is working to repay debts, and has proposed measures to repay its debts within 27 months, the lawsuit said, according to the AP.

Town officials have not submitted an annual audit on time since the 2001 fiscal year, and financial statements from 2004 to 2016 “were essentially un-auditable,” the comptroller’s office said, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

