Saturday ends Jeff Brohm’s 6th spring practice at Purdue. And this season, the Boilermakers have plenty of reason for optimism, particularly coming off a 9-win fall that was capped with a victory against Tennessee in the Music City Bowl. But Purdue’s spring has been besieged by injuries, perhaps slowing down development. Will that have an effect on the 2022 season?

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO