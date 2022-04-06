ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 people, including 2 children, hospitalized in crash involving Columbus City Schools bus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people, including two students, were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Columbus City Schools bus early Wednesday morning....

10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

59-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting teen girl

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old. Charles Chubb, 59, was arrested Friday for allegedly shooting a 14-year-old girl on the 900 block of E. 14th Avenue in South Linden at approximately 11:39 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The female victim was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
insideedition.com

Teen Who Cops Say Drove 151 MPH Killing Six People in Crash Is Busted

A teen driver has been arrested four months after six people lost their lives in a car crash in which cops say the driver was going over 150 miles an hour on a Florida road. Noah Galle, who was 17 at the time of the crash and now 18, was arrested Wednesday by Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Following his arrest for the January incident, cops posted the announcement and his mugshot on Twitter.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
CBS LA

3 decomposing bodies found at Irvine home believed to be possible murder-suicide

Three decomposing bodies have been discovered at an Irvine home in what police say is a possible murder-suicide.Officers performed a welfare check at 58 Riverboat Wednesday morning and discovered the severely composed bodies inside the home that appeared to be three adults, according to Irvine police. There were no signs of forced entry into the home.Police say extended family members of the residents had reported to Canadian authorities they had been able reach the family — a father, mother, and adult son — for over a year and were concerned. The welfare check was conducted at the request of Canadian authorities.There was "indications the deaths were a domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide," Irvine police said.Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Gavin Hudson at (949) 724-7168 or via email at ghudson@cityofirvine.org.
The Independent

Family demand teens be tried as adults for dragging woman to death by her arm in carjacking

The family of a 73-year-old woman killed during a carjacking are demanding that the Louisiana teens accused of killing her are tried as adults. According to 4WWL, the four teens are facing juvenile murder charges, but the family members of Linda Frickey, who was killed in the carjacking, met with District Attorney Jason Williams to convince him to transfer the teens to state court where they could be tried as adults. “Personally, we want them all as adults. But we have to go through the justice system," Kathy Richard, Ms Frickey’s sister-in-law, told the broadcaster. “We were reassured that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect in fatal shooting at north Columbus bar given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a double fatal shooting last month at a north Columbus bar is in jail Monday. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records, Wayne C. Coffman, 34. is being held at Jackson Pike Jail as of Monday. Coffman is charged with two...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Farmer finds body in Fayette County field

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s body was found in a field but said there is no evidence of foul play in the man’s death. The body of Harrison K.C. Conaway IV, 35, of Washington Court House, was found Saturday at approximately 7:30 p.m. by a […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Woman pulls gun on COTA driver

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after Columbus police said she pulled a gun on a Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) bus driver. According to police, the woman pointed a 9mm pink handgun at the driver, who then left the bus, saying they felt threatened. The woman ran from the bus in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
