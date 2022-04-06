ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thisisneverthat Reworks Two Signature Clarks Originals Silhouettes

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFresh from its link-up with New Balance on the 860 V2, thisisneverthat keeps its focus on footwear as it unites with Clarks Originals to rework two of the label’s signature silhouettes in...

hypebeast.com

sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Appears In A Multi-Colored Array

Over the last decade, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from being almost exclusively ridiculed to helping Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker design become one of the most covetable ones on the market. Although savvy and casual consumers alike gravitate towards original-reminiscent colorways, they’ve also come to enjoy some of the mid-top model’s experimental offerings.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Jewel Appears In "White/Royal"

As one of the brand’s most popular sneakers, the Nike Air Max 90 continues being a mainstay in the Swoosh’s line of products even 32 years after its debut. For its latest ensemble, the fan-favorite silhouette has emerged in a clean “White” and “Royal” color combination, complete with jewel swooshes at the profiles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike Air Max 95 OG "Burgundy" Is Releasing Soon

Although the original Air Max 95 “Neon” officially returned in late December 2020, Nike has gate-kept the original grey-schemed originals in the vaults. We’re still lacking a number of OG re-issues, but hopefully this new is indication that our favorite originals from 1995 are making a return.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Cream-Colored, Cross-Stitched Panels Land On The Nike Air Force 1 Low

As the Swoosh continues to build out the Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary, the company has outfitted Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design in a mix of high-profile collaborations and solo efforts. For the model’s latest ensemble, the latter category grows by one, as a simple color palette and non-standard cross-stitched panels land on the sneaker.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Jewel Swooshes Make A Cameo Along This Black, Grey, And Orange Nike Air Max 95

Despite coming off a milestone year, the Nike Air Max 95 has maintained its momentum throughout the early months of 2022. And with its next appearance, which builds off an already extensive range of neutral colorways, the silhouette is incorporating the beloved jewel Swoosh. Here, said emblem replaces the Air...
APPAREL
Hypebae

10 of Our Favorite Nike Air Max Sneakers of All Time

Marion Franklin Rudy’s 1977 invention of air bag technology for footwear, trademarked by Nike as the Air sole, changed the sneaker landscape tremendously. Legendary designer Tinker Hatfield took Air and ran with it (pun intended), crafting the first Air Max silhouette in 1987 with an exposed Air unit. Since...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Little Posite One "Aura" Is Available Now

As collaborators the likes of James Whitner’s Social Status help the Swoosh celebrate the Nike Air Penny line, the Oregon-based brand is also releasing solo efforts of footwear associated with Anfernee Deon “Penny” Hardaway. The latest?: The kids’ Nike Little Postie One in “Aura” and “Worn Blue.”
SHOPPING
Footwear News

Kimora Lee Simmons Goes Sporty-Casual in 'Pulp Fiction' Shirt, Stretch Pants and Nike Air Max Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons shows how to go casual and sporty. The businesswoman was spotted in Los Angeles on Friday in chic style. Simmons elected to keep it simple in a white T-shirt that had an eye-catching print of the ‘90s cult-classic film “Pulp Fiction.” The top was short-sleeved and included a crew neckline. On the lower half, she went with black stretch pants that added a functional twist. She completed everything with white Nike...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 4 Reprises "Fire Red" Colorblocking, But With Navy Blue

Jordan fans can all agree that the best formula for creating new Retro releases is often the simplest one. While there’s a ton of value behind the story-driven concepts like the Air Jordan 1 “Rebellionaire” and collaborative projects with the likes of Aleali May and A Ma Maniere, Jordan-heads are very much satisfied by easy color-swaps of originals. This upcoming Air Jordan 4, scheduled for an October 2022 release, achieves just that.
UNITED STATES NAVY
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 97 Delivers Another Bred Colorway

Thanks to Jordan Brand and the ever-beloved Air Jordan 1, “Bred” — Black + Red, for the uninitiated — has become synonymous with sneaker culture as a whole. And whenever a silhouette outside the core Jumpman line-up makes use of said color combination, it’s very obvious where its influences originate.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Goes Kermit Green

The Nike Air Force 1 Low‘s 40th anniversary hasn’t been officially unveiled by the brand, but dozens of pairs have been previewed via various methods, suggesting the occasion will be one for the history books. Recently, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design emerged in a two-tone arrangement that harkens back...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Seemingly Dirty Suedes Build Out This Forthcoming Nike Air Force 1

Even before “vintage” became a trend, distressed footwear was quite commonplace. Golden Goose, for example, is infamous for their faux-loved offerings, and even New Balance has followed in their example to an extent. Now, with the silhouette’s 40th anniversary as an excuse, Nike is also doing something similar with the Air Force 1, building out the shoe’s upper with seemingly worn suede.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Nike's "Sun Club" Collection Expands With An Air Force 1 Low

Introduced by way of a Nike Dunk Low, the brand’s “Sun Club” collection is set to include the 40th anniversary-celebrating Nike Air Force 1. Akin to the aforementioned silhouette designed by Peter Moore, the Bruce Kilgore-crafted birthday shoe features a medley of summer-ready colors across its leather, suede and canvas upper. Medial profile swooshes opt for a vibrant blue tone, while counterparts on the opposite sides introduce orange flavor into the mix. Although the Air Force 1 Low‘s multi-color arrangement is refreshing, the pair’s signature details include “NIKE SUN CLUB” text on the tongue label; a hammock graphic on the label’s underside; and a smiling sun image on both shoes’ heels. Underfoot, the made-for-basketball sole units are partly constructed from up-cycled materials, as noted by the swoosh wheel logos on the sock-liners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka Appears In A Striking MCA Chicago Colorway

An emphasis on edge and disruption has run rampant across Nike Sportswear’s footwear for women, and it’s been particularly evident in the classics like the Air Force 1 and Dunk. Some like it, and some don’t, but it’s that polarizing response that Nike is specifically looking for as it continues to form the foundation for the modern day sneakerhead. Few receive that mixed-bag response like the Air Force 1 Fontanka, and it arrives mimicking one of the most memorable sneaker releases of the last few years.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush "Pro Green"

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Max Penny "Home"

Air Max Day has come and gone, and while a lot of attention has gone toward the Air Max 1 and the running category, Air Max has had just much influence in competing categories. In fact, most of the best Nike Basketball shoes of the 1990s were supported with visible Max Air bubbles, many standing out proudly like Anfernee Hardaway’s Nike Air Max Penny.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Orange-Colored Accents Animate This Greyscale Nike Air Max 90

While not the most ground-break Nike Air Max design, the Air Max 90 has helped popularize the Swoosh’s visible Air cushioning since it debuted 32 years ago. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s creation emerged in shades of off-white, grey and black across the model’s original mix of materials. TPU components along the tongue and at the profiles opt for stark-black contrast, while nearby suede panels (including the side swooshes) indulge in a grey suede. Remaining overlays across the upper deviate in a white-reminiscent hue that allows for the aforementioned colors to revel in the spotlight. The citrus flair that animated “airmax” logos throughout the upper, however, arguably steal the show, as it also lands on the visible Airbag underfoot.
BEAUTY & FASHION

