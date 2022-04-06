Man killed in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Wednesday morning following a shooting in the Riverside area of South Memphis.

Police said they received a call to Swift and Edsel, off South Parkway, at 1:40 a.m.

The man was taken to Regional One, but did not survive, police said. He was found in a light-colored SUV, which was towed away as evidence.

The suspect was described as a male dressed in all black.

