ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man killed in South Memphis shooting

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IOdFX_0f0uKFmC00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Wednesday morning following a shooting in the Riverside area of South Memphis.

Police said they received a call to Swift and Edsel, off South Parkway, at 1:40 a.m.

The man was taken to Regional One, but did not survive, police said. He was found in a light-colored SUV, which was towed away as evidence.

The suspect was described as a male dressed in all black.

Memphis homicide and murder map, 2022 Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 5

Related
WREG

‘I just knew then that my son was dead’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For Jawana Barksdale, the pain of losing her only child is unbearable since her son Juwan Barksdale was shot at his home. Juwan, 25, was shot last month in March on Capri Street in Parkway Village. Barksdale remembers the pain of that day like it was yesterday. “March 5 at 10:50 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of shooting into home with family inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man on multiple charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after firing shots into a South Memphis apartment. Jeramiah Hodges has been charged after police said he fired shots into an apartment with several of his own family members still inside. This incident happened in August 2020 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man wanted in shooting death of ex-girlfriend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis. Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn. The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man threatens ex, shoots uncle, chokes child: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after an alleged string of shootings and threats toward an ex-girlfriend, her young son and her uncle over several days. Octavious Rodgers, 35, was arrested Saturday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged with murder in Frayser stabbing death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and a woman is charged after police say the victim was stabbed multiple times Sunday morning in Frayser. The incident happened around 1 p.m. on the 2800 block of Leafy Hollow Drive at Ridgecrest Apartments. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not identified the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two shot, killed in Whitehaven shooting

UPDATE 10:44 p.m.: Both men later died from their injuries. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were shot and listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon in Whitehaven. The shooting happened around 12:45 p.m. on the 1600 block of East Shelby Drive. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation. If you […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Swift#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Two wanted after deadly car wash shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police need your help finding two men responsible for a shooting at a car wash last year. Police say Demarico Thompson was washing his car at the Super Suds Carwash on University on September 20, 2021 when the two men got out of a white Kia Sorento that was parked in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two accused of shooting at police in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are behind bars after being accused of shooting at police officers in Northeast Memphis Tuesday night. Police say they were investigating an area around 9 p.m. on the 2000 block of Henrietta Road when shots were fired towards them. No injuries were reported. Shortly after, Joe Arnold, 25, and Franklin […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Missing 1-year-old found, father remains at large

UPDATE: TBI says missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been safely recovered in Nashville. His father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large. If you have information about his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation needs your help finding a missing baby boy. 1-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has been missing since Feb. 27. TBI […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Whitehaven shooting captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis woman wanted in connection to a shooting in Whitehaven last month was arrested Monday night, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday. On March 25, Memphis Police responded to an incident in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road where several people were involved in a fight. Mary Ozier, 26, was allegedly one […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mom’s boyfriend sentenced to 80 more years for toddler’s murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Whitehaven man convicted for beating his girlfriend’s toddler to death was sentenced Friday to an additional 80 years in prison, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. According to trial testimony, on July 13, 2015, Hite called first responders to a apartment in Whitehaven and told them he found Deandre Davis […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

WREG

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy