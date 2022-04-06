ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Letter: Arlington officials going about it backward on tree-canopy study

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 2 days ago

Editor: In response to “New Tree Study May Be on Horizon . . . Eventually” [Sun Gazette, March 24], two points should be made. First, Jarlath O’Neil-Dunne, director of University of Vermont’s Spatial Analysis Laboratory and an expert in tree-canopy analysis, concluded in a 2018 letter that the accuracy of the...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Lawmakers prune equity initiatives from tree canopy bill

RICHMOND – Legislation aimed at increasing tree canopies across Virginia passed both chambers of the General Assembly after legislators compromised on removing language around equity. A tree canopy is the layer of tree leaves, branches and stems that can be viewed from above, according to the U.S. Department of...
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington leaders plan for new tree study ... eventually

Arlington leaders may take their next crack at guesstimating the number of trees in the county – a topic not without political as well as environmental ramifications – early in 2023, if all goes according to plan. That’s the timeline laid out by county parks director Jane Rudolph...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington County, VA
Government
State
Vermont State
Local
Virginia Government
County
Arlington County, VA
Inside Nova

Loudoun gas station faces civil penalties for price gouging

A gas station in Loudoun County has reached a settlement with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares over price-gouging accusations during the Colonial Pipeline shutdown last spring. Lovettsville-based Wheeler & Wheeler Inc., doing business as West End Motors, for violating the Virginia Post-Disaster Anti-Price Gouging Act, Miyares said in a news...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Vermont#The University Of Vermont
Inside Nova

NAACP castigates Arlington elected officials, again, over jail issues

The open rift between the Arlington NAACP and the county government grew wider on March 19, with a top official of the civil-rights organization accusing local leaders of falling short on issues related to incarceration. “You all are failing,” Michael Hemminger, speaking for the executive board of the Arlington branch...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Popular Veterans Benefit in Every State

After serving their country, veterans of the U.S. armed forces are entitled to an array of benefits from the government. These include some financial and health care benefits as well as special designations that are only available to honorably discharged servicemen and servicewomen. While many of these benefits are federal, state governments also offer residents […]
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MilitaryTimes

This week in Congress: Veterans’ caregivers voice concerns over VA changes

Military advocates will be focused this week on Wednesday’s Senate Veterans’ Affairs hearing on caregiver support efforts, after significant criticism of plans to scale back stipends for families of injured veterans. Veterans Affairs officials announced last fall that they would review “legacy” participants of the Program of Comprehensive...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Bangor Daily News

Letter: Maine has a chance to lead with Pine Tree Amendment

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I and my family are new Maine residents, relocating to Maine’s midcoast in 2018. Following a 35-year international engineering career, settling in Vacationland seemed like a wise decision. Our early time soon collided with the pandemic and like others, we avoided our social networks. Instead, we replaced them with ecological networks, embracing the outdoors. We walked our coastal beaches; hiked trails within protected preserves; traveled inland marveling at majestic views atop Quill Hill; and rode Route 1 up the Bold Coast eventually reaching West Quoddy Lighthouse. Our evenings were spent on the Damariscotta River in quiet darkness, stargazing – usually treated to a continuous shower of falling stars.
MAINE STATE
McDonough County Voice

LETTER: Study shows effectiveness of vaccine

Since 2020, our society has been affected by a virus known as COVID-19. This has caused a USA death toll of nearly a million according to the CDC. Recently, a vaccine has been released, but due to hesitancy Illinois currently has a vaccination rate of only 60.5%. The COVID vaccine is a safe and efficient way to protect ourselves from the virus. This is the most important step to helping end this pandemic.
MACOMB, IL
MilitaryTimes

VA works to ease staff concerns about facility closure recommendations

Despite concerns to the contrary, plans to close and restructure dozens of Veterans Affairs medical centers and realign hundreds of other clinics will likely result in hiring more department staff, not less, officials told lawmakers on Thursday. “Please don’t look at this report and think that we don’t need our...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Portland Tribune

Oregon City resident: Halt destruction of mature tree canopy

Ruth Dodson: Lend support in preventing eradication of beautiful and environmentally sustainable urban forest. Oregon City's Trailview neighborhood has over 40 beautiful red-sunset maples and Japanese katsura trees that are 20 years old lining its residential streets. After the past year of an especially damaging ice storm, it was wonderful to see that these maples were grittily resilient, and they rebounded soundly with little damage compared with so many other varieties of trees in the area. It now appears that the threat to these trees is not from ice or storms but rather from the residents of the neighborhood and from Oregon City — a city with a "Tree City USA" status.
OREGON CITY, OR
Herald & Review

LETTER: Expand studies of minorities

I appreciate Kevin Hale’s classes and the description of them presented by featured article in the Feb. 19 Herald & Review ("Ponder what’s already being taught"). Any teacher who adds materials and experiences to the state mandated curriculum must be commended. However, as a grandchild of immigrants, I...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy