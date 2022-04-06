Letter: Arlington officials going about it backward on tree-canopy study

Ruth Dodson: Lend support in preventing eradication of beautiful and environmentally sustainable urban forest. Oregon City's Trailview neighborhood has over 40 beautiful red-sunset maples and Japanese katsura trees that are 20 years old lining its residential streets. After the past year of an especially damaging ice storm, it was wonderful to see that these maples were grittily resilient, and they rebounded soundly with little damage compared with so many other varieties of trees in the area. It now appears that the threat to these trees is not from ice or storms but rather from the residents of the neighborhood and from Oregon City — a city with a "Tree City USA" status.

OREGON CITY, OR ・ 18 DAYS AGO