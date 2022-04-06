Letter: Arlington officials going about it backward on tree-canopy study

Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com. I and my family are new Maine residents, relocating to Maine’s midcoast in 2018. Following a 35-year international engineering career, settling in Vacationland seemed like a wise decision. Our early time soon collided with the pandemic and like others, we avoided our social networks. Instead, we replaced them with ecological networks, embracing the outdoors. We walked our coastal beaches; hiked trails within protected preserves; traveled inland marveling at majestic views atop Quill Hill; and rode Route 1 up the Bold Coast eventually reaching West Quoddy Lighthouse. Our evenings were spent on the Damariscotta River in quiet darkness, stargazing – usually treated to a continuous shower of falling stars.
