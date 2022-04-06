ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Letter: Planetarium funding is vital component of Arlington school budget

By SUN GAZETTE NEWSPAPERS
Inside Nova
 2 days ago

Editor: I’m writing regarding funding for the director position at the Arlington school system’s David M. Brown Planetarium. My hope is that the funding would be restored, as it is vital to the continued operation of the planetarium. This would be consistent with Arlington’s current plan to...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Arlington school system inks new agreement with police department

It took significantly longer than perhaps first contemplated, but Arlington’s school system and police department have come to a concordat on a new relationship. “We have reached a major milestone,” Superintendent Francisco Durán said on March 10, reporting that the agreement was in hand and available at www.apsva.us/engage/schoolresourceofficer.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington School Board seeking 'Honored Citizen' nominees

The Arlington School Board is seeking nominations for its 2022 “Honored Citizen” awards, which celebrate the efforts of volunteers in local schools. “This honor recognizes individuals who have committed significant time and energy to a broad range of volunteer activities throughout the Arlington school community,” school officials said in announcing the annual effort “They embrace the mission of APS to ensure all students learn and thrive in safe, healthy and supportive learning environments.”
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Arlington school system seeks input on bell-schedule proposals

Members of the Arlington Public Schools community have the chance to weigh in on proposals to streamline the school system’s bell schedule. A community survey was dispatched to parents and others on March 14, looking at various proposals that have percolated since an advisory panel began work in January.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Community, VA
County
Arlington County, VA
Vail Daily

Letter: Fund our schools

The legislative session in Colorado has started off in its usual fashion. Hopes and promises of greatly increased funding and collective bargaining rights have been dashed once again by the governor and the state legislature. In a time of educator shortages, our legislature is actively avoiding every opportunity it has to give educators voice and to fully fund our schools.
COLORADO STATE
Westerly Sun

Letter: Chariho budget reasonable, given context

One can empathize with Louise Dinsmore of Richmond, who complains in her letter of March 16 (“Vote no on the Chariho budget on April 5”) that her taxes go up every year. Nobody likes to pay taxes, and next to income taxes, property levies are the highest we pay.
RICHMOND, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arlington School#The U S Air Force
Mercury

Letter to the Editor: Articles on school funding disparity were enlightening

As the former superintendent of Pottstown School District, I want to thank The Mercury for running the amazing series from the disParities Media Project. In the interest of full disclosure, I am on the board of Children First and serve on that board because of their commitment to accurately reflect the experiences and lives of children in our region.
POTTSTOWN, PA
Westerly Sun

Letter: A firm ‘no’ vote for the Chariho schools budget

Reading about the petty beefs the School Committee seems to have with angry taxpayers, I’m reminded of a taunt my sister used when confronting her whining children: “Wah-wah-wah, I’m going to call the wahmbulance!” And the more political Truman retort, “If you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen.” Frankly, you School Committee members need to get over yourselves and face the fact that the Chariho community of towns is not East Greenwich or Barrington. We demand better performance for our hard-earned dollars, NOW!
BARRINGTON, RI
Westerly Sun

Letter: On Ashaway ambulance and the Chariho budget

I will cover three unrelated topics in this letter, the ambulance funding situation in Hopkinton, the Chariho budget situation and Republican politics. On Friday morning, March 18, I met with Danny Sherman, who is Hope Valley Ambulance Squad chief, and Sandie Myers of the organization, at their headquarters. It was a productive meeting. Possibly, the most productive is the fact I pointed out items can be placed for budget action by petition. Our Hopkinton town clerk, Elizabeth “Lisa” Cook-Martin, was contacted. She checked the town charter. A petition to add things to the town budget vote needs to be submitted no later than April 6, with 200 signatures. Time is of the essence, if that is done. I am of course interested in how the three fire districts in Hopkinton and Richmond, as well as the town government of Richmond, respond to the ambulance funding issue. Hope Valley Ambulance Squad takes in all of Richmond and the northern part of Hopkinton. Ashaway Ambulance Association takes in the other part of Hopkinton. Although not in recent years, I have been an officer of the Ashaway Fire District.
HOPKINTON, RI
Inside Nova

Virginia Lab school funding remains topic of budget negotiations

(The Center Square) – One of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s school choice proposals, the creation of university-partnered laboratory schools, will remain part of the budget negotiations, which were suspended until a future special session. Lab schools would be K-12 schools run by a college or university. They would...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
Westerly Sun

Letter: Dinsmore’s Chariho budget numbers suspect

There are lies, damn lies, and then there are “statistics.” My statistics professor once advised his class to beware of numbers used to make points in debates. I think Louise Dinsmore has fallen into this trap in calling for a “no” vote on the Chariho budget (“Vote no on the Chariho budget on April 5,” March 15).
RICHMOND, RI
KATU.com

Youngkin brushes off letter from Virginia superintendent association

ALTAVISTA, Va. (WSET) – The Virginia Association of School Superintendents sent a letter to Gov. Glenn Youngkin two weeks ago, asking him to pull the plug on his controversial school tip line. Youngkin, as well as some of Virginia's superintendents, continue to push back against the letter. "It was...
POLITICS
Stamford Advocate

Letter: Cove park no place for school

In regards to the front page headliner in the Stamford Advocate “Reps say no to using park as school site” I say good! Why would a park even be considered to have a K-8 school built? Especially a popular park like Cove. With the amount of construction going...
STAMFORD, CT
Inside Nova

Flagship acquires two car wash businesses in Woodbridge

Herndon-based Flagship Carwash continues adding Northern Virginia locations, announcing this week the company has acquired two new sites in the Woodbridge area. Flagship recently purchased the Smart Car Wash at 13589 Minnieville Road outside Lake Ridge and the Tackett’s Mill Car Wash at 12831 Harbor Drive. Open now, the...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Inside Nova

New Sheetz store opens in Stafford this week

Convenience chain Sheetz will open its latest store Thursday in Stafford County. At 9 a.m., a grand opening will be held outside the store at 15 Wyche Road, with prizes including Sheetz for year. A Sheetz family member will be present for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, set for 10:45 a.m. The...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Letter: 'One Fairfax' policy another effort at government control of public

Editor: One day after the Fairfax County School Board adopted its One Fairfax policy in 2017, our Board of Supervisors adopted it, too. While its measured words describe itself as little more than an instrument to effect economic growth, iIt seems advocates have conjured up dubious statistics asserting that if everyone in our county were as productive as our average citizen, then our economy would grow.
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy