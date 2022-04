SAN ANTONIO –The San Antonio Fire Department was dispatched to help get a curious dog’s head out of a taillight after it got stuck trying to help his owner fix his car. The City of San Antonio Animal Care Services shared on their Facebook on Friday that Bullis, a lab mix was hanging out in the backyard when his owner was working on a vintage car. That’s when Bullis decided he wanted to help. Bullis wanted to get a closer look at the taillight and ended up getting his head stuck, where the tail light is supposed to be.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO