Environment

Strong winds and rain cause mess for Metro Atlanta residents

CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Ella Dorsey has your First Alert Weather Day forecast. The CBS46 weather team is bringing...

www.cbs46.com

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WTOK-TV

Heavy, strong storms likely Friday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms are possible Friday morning across East Mississippi and West Alabama. The severe thunderstorms that form will be embedded within a large area of heavy storms that tracks across our area. The storms will arrive between 3 AM and 6 AM, and they will exit our area between 8 AM and 11 AM. Any lingering rain should come to an end by 1 PM.
MERIDIAN, MS
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
AccuWeather

Powerful storm to bury interior Northeast under heavy snow

The table is set for a late-winter helping of snow, ice, pounding winds and heavy rain in the eastern United States as a dynamic storm system tracks from the Gulf Coast, through the Northeast and into Atlantic Canada from Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. More than 150 million...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
WRBL News 3

VIDEO: Tornado hits Ellabell neighborhood

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system brought a tornado and baseball-sized hail to Bryan County Thursday evening. A WSAV viewer captured a video of a funnel cloud in Ellabell’s Brewton Acres neighborhood off of Wilma Edwards Road. Large hail up to 2.75 inches in size has also been reported in the county. No word […]
ELLABELL, GA
WJBF

Gallery | CSRA Tornado & Storm Damage

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WJBF) – Tornadoes have touched down in Allendale Tuesday evening leaving significant damage to the community. As you can see, roofs are missing, power lines and trees are down. We have a crew in Allendale at this time. We’re also monitoring damage in Swainsboro. A large number of Swainsboro residents are without power […]
ALLENDALE, SC
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
News19 WLTX

SC couple trapped in high winds in their truck as tornado moves through county

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina couple had a harrowing experience as they got caught in high winds as a massive tornado was moving through the county Tuesday. The video was taken by Stephanie Cochran as she was heading home with her husband Marc in the town of Ulmer in Allendale County. As they driving down Highway 300 at Mathis Farms the winds began to rapidly pick up.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
CBS 46

LIVE BLOG: Rain stops, skies clear in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and flash flooding are being seen across the metro as a storm system moves through Georgia. The skies have cleared in the metro Atlanta area. Wednesday will start with clouds and fog. The sun should burn through the crowds by midday but thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon and evening.
ATLANTA, GA
WESH

Strong, stormy weather to dampen weekend plans in Central Florida

Strong storms in Central Florida that are expected to last through most of the weekend could disrupt your plans. Periodic showers and storms will begin late Thursday, along with an average high of 91 degrees and windy conditions. Record heat in some locales is possible. Thursday's storm threat is a...
