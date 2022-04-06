ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

VIDEO: Parents argue for and against children learning about gender identity

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState could take over West Haven's finances, a debate of a gender identity curriculum, illnesses linked to Lucky Charms, and Harry Potter back in theaters!. Meteorologist Scot Haney...

www.wfsb.com

Taxed2Death
2d ago

Gender identity or anything about it shouldn’t be in schools. That’s for parents to talk to their children about. Teachers should teach math, english, science and social studies , p.e. etc. anything other than that is for the parents and their parental rights at home with the child when we see fit! The 2% woke will not win this fight!

Moody
2d ago

Born a boy you’re a boy Born a girl you’re a girl.. see that was factual, brief and to the point.

peter king
2d ago

Let kids be kids. It is ridiculous that they should have to worry about sexuality at that age. PLEASE

