Voters approve library budgets, elect trustees

(Audubon) The FY23 School Budget for Audubon has been approved. On Monday night the school board approved the budget with a tax levy rate that is slightly higher at $12.26 per thousand dollars of valuation. The rise, according to Superintendent Eric Trager, is a result of increased enrollment. “We had over a 20 student increase. The school budget review committee gives us authority to spend money to educate those children, but then in order to get that money we need to levy taxes against our property tax payers. So that’s how we get the cash to educate those students. We will have a slight increase this year, but on the whole it’s a good problem to have because it’s all due to an increase in enrollment.”

AUDUBON, IA ・ 16 DAYS AGO