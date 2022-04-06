ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, TX

Rodeo coming to East Texas this weekend promises plenty of bull riding, barrel racing, more

By Sherry P. Shephard sshephard@news-journal.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Longview PRCA Rodeo returns this weekend for more bull riding, calf roping and steer wrestling. Hosted by the Longview Greggton Rotary Club, the event kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Longview Rodeo Arena, with gates opening at 6 p.m. each day. “The rodeo is...

KTSM

El Paso Rhinos hosting final home series this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Rhinos will host their final two home games of the season this Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. vs. the Wichita Falls Warriors. The 2021-22 season will culminate in the Rhinos’ annual Teddy Bear Toss in memory of Joni Arnett, a former model, UTEP professor, Rhino season ticket holder, […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

After 7 years Garth Brooks makes his North Texas concert return

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - Country music singer Garth Brooks, the number one selling solo artist in US history, is coming back to the Metroplex.The Grammy award-winning artist has scheduled his first-ever concert at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for this summer. The Garth Brooks 2022 Stadium Tour will make a stop at the home of the Dallas Cowboys on July 30th.It's been seven years since Brooks performed on a stage in North Texas. It was in 2015 when he opened with "Man Against Machine," at the American Airlines Center. Before that appearance it had been 17 years since the singer had played in Big D.The July 30 concert at AT&T Stadium -- that the Brook's team says will happen rain or shine -- starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the Arlington show go on sale Friday, April 15, at 10 a.m. CT. Fans can purchase tickets on the Ticketmaster website, by calling the special Garth Brooks/TIcketmaster Line at 877-654-2784, or via the Ticketmaster mobile app. There is an eight ticket limit. Tickets for the in-the-round show cost $98.95.AT&T Stadium, which has the world's largest HDTV video board cluster, can seat 80,000 and has expandability for up to 100,000 people.
ARLINGTON, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Howdy: Lake Palestine a newcomer for MLF’s Heavy Hitters

Seldom does a professional fisherman get to fish for $100,000 and not really have any pressure on them, but that is the case with this week’s Major League Fishing’s General Tire Heavy Hitters event on Lake Palestine Saturday through Thursday. Unlike most pro tournaments where someone in the...
