Binghamton, NY

“Nuisance Flooding” Possible for Twin Tiers

By Kathy Whyte
 2 days ago
The National Weather Service in Binghamton is keeping a close watch on a slow moving storm system that is preparing to dump rain on the Twin Tiers in the next couple days. In a Hazardous...

Binghamton, NY
Maya Devi

New York State may face a snowstorm in April

This year’s winter was brutal for New Yorkers. Not only was it a snowy and cold December, but the weather was also hard at the beginning of 2022. The months of January and February were significantly colder than usual.
Small earthquake rumbles in Upstate New York

A minor earthquake has been recorded in Upstate New York. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 2.6-magnitude quake struck about 3 miles outside of Warsaw, N.Y., at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday. At least 58 people reported feeling the rumble. According to WHEC, such a small earthquake can be felt by people,...
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues today, but so does the wind & below normal temperatures. Highs will only reach the middle 60s with wind gusts up to 35mph. Because of the strong winds and very low humidity, a FIRE WEATHER WARNING has been issued for South Mississippi. Please avoid outdoor burning. The Mississippi Braves start their first […]
Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
UK weather: Snow set to fall again after temperature plunges to -7C in Arctic freeze

More snow is set to hit parts of Britain this week as colder spring weather continues to hit parts of the UK. An Arctic blast sent the mercury tumbling to -7.5C in parts of Wales last night. The freezing conditions come days after it was warned London could see its coldest April night in around 70 years.Warmer weather is set to bring a brief respite before further spring snowy conditions make a return, the Met Office said.“A band of cloud and rain continues to move south on Monday morning, in its wake remaining rather cloudy with rain and drizzle...
Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
‘Worst storm of 2022’ threatens half the US with blizzards, tornadoes and flooding

Spring may open with a bang in the coming days as a massive storm system looks set to roll across a large portion of the US after a weekend of severe weather.There is potential for thunderstorms, tornadoes, severe flooding, and blizzards in states from the Rockies to the Atlantic coast according to the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.Risk to lives and property is possible with significant delays expected to air, shipping and ground transportation.“Next week has the potential to bring not only the most significant storm of March but perhaps the entire year so far considering the...
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

