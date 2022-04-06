Voters Cast Ballots in Opening Day of in-Person Early Voting

Saturday’s letters to the editor remind me of what I dislike in some who seek public office. I’m talking about the spreading of false information (lies) in a public media/social media outlet near the voting date. In this case, the Cache County Republican Convention, Saturday, March 26th. I am a former precinct chair for the party and a neighbor of Val Potter. I have watched his political decisions as an elected legislator as well as our city mayor. I know he works for the people of Cache County and not for big government, tax increases or property development as was stated. These statements were made in the final week before the convention to confuse delegates. This same tactic was used by the Mike Petersen campaign two years ago as they deceived the voters regarding the true record and successes of then Representative Val Potter.

