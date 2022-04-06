ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

Voters Cast Ballots in Opening Day of in-Person Early Voting

By Anita Goodan
max983.net
 2 days ago

Early voting began yesterday in the Marshall County Clerk’s Office for the May 3 Primary Election. Early in-person voting continues at the Marshall County Clerk’s Office Monday through Friday...

max983.net

