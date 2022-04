“We got into good areas but we were not clinical enough. At that point you always leave the game open, then we make mistakes for their goals. “Listen, the players have to work and fight to get through this if it’s a lack of confidence. We are in a battle. If we didn’t know it, we do now. We’re still above Burnley in the table so we have to keep fighting and looking forward.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO