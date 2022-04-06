ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Windy Wednesday

By Brad Anderson
1011now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A strong low pressure system in the northern plains will be moving very slowly east over the next couple of days. This means it will be windy with cooler temperatures and the chance for a few showers. It won’t be quite as windy on Friday, but still...

www.1011now.com

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday

SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) - We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.   Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY.  Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 The post Extreme winds forecast for Monday and Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's Wednesday forecast

Forecast: Today will be sunny and mild again with highs in the 60s. Tonight we'll see increasing clouds with perhaps a sprinkle towards daybreak. As for tomorrow, expect on and off rain/showers -- mainly from 8 AM until 9 PM -- with highs only in the 50s.Looking ahead: Friday will be unseasonably warm with highs in the 60s and 70s. Then we turn things around on Saturday with some showers and highs only in the upper 50s to around 60. As for Sunday, we ring in spring (11:33 AM) with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, NE
State
Nebraska State
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Unsettled weather expected this week in Tri-State

We’re looking at unsettled this week in the Tri-State. The umbrella will be your friend! A series of storm systems will work their way through the region this week – the most potent of these will be on Wednesday. On Wednesday, we could see a few strong storms late in the afternoon and that’s something […]
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature#Windy#Koln#Eastern Nebraska
natureworldnews.com

Cold Weather With Strong Winds And Snow Will Sweep Across Northern US

A dose of winter weather and high winds is forecast to travel from the northern Rockies to the Upper Midwest, putting residents in the north-central United States in for another nasty week. Early in the week, the storm is forecast to hit the West Coast first, bringing rain and mountain...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Scattered Showers & Windy

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)–The calendar may say spring, but this weather will have you reliving winter, whether you wanted to or not. We can thank a few clipper systems that will pull down cold Canadian air over Maryland. Scattered showers arrive Saturday afternoon, along with a few thunderstorms. Some gusty winds and small hail are possible as this wet weather tracks through. Far Western Maryland will see off and on snow showers for much of the weekend and that will lead to totals between 6 to 8 inches. Once we’re done with the rain in the Baltimore area, we have to deal with a dramatic drop...
BALTIMORE, MD
WKTV

Chilly start, windy and mild day ahead Monday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s. Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 47. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid to upper 40s. Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 42. After an active weekend for weather with highs in the 70s on Saturday, thunderstorms in the evening, and then a rain and snow mixture which fell over the region on Sunday, things are looking quiet for at least the next few days. A chilly start to this morning as temperatures are near freezing. Highs for the day reach 47 in the afternoon, under partly cloudy skies and windy conditions. This evening remains mild with temperatures remaining in the 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Sierra Sun

Truckee-Tahoe weather: Snow showers likely on Monday

Snow showers are likely on Monday, the National Weather Service said. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will land at 39 tonight. Highs will climb to 67 on Friday, 58 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday. Lows will settle...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

Howling winds keep fire risk high across Rockies, Plains

Potentially dangerous and damaging winds will continue to howl across much of the Central states through Thursday. Not only will the powerful gusts threaten to knock over vehicles, trigger power outages and cause significant property damage, but the effect of the winds will also exacerbate ongoing drought and elevate the risk of wildfires, AccuWeather forecasters say.
COLORADO STATE
WJBF.com

Hold on tight! Windy Saturday on the way!

Sunshine and windy conditions for your Saturday with gust up to 30 mph. We have a Lake Wind Advisory, High Wind Advisory as well as a Fire Watch for all of the CSRA through Saturday evening. With high winds and low humidity values, it remains very dry, keep a close eye if you plan on burning tomorrow or the best bet, hold off until next week.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Sun and breeze for Thursday

Sun through the weekend, cool mornings, and nice weather for the afternoons. “Your Thursday will be sunny, but breezy. Other than gusty north winds it will be a nice day with highs in the low 70s. It stays breezy through tonight with 40s north
SUN, LA
WDSU

Sunny, But Not as Windy Over Southeast Louisiana Today

It sure was windy and cold in the shade on Saturday, but it felt a bit better in the sun. Today, the winds won't be nearly as strong and with temperatures closer 60° under another round of total sun it's going to feel pretty nice! You'll notice we've shifted the daylight into the evening hours where the sunset tonight will be at 7:07 PM and the sunrise on Monday is at 7:11 AM. On Monday we'll find clouds building through the day with a very slight chance of an isolated shower moving in by the evening hours. Highs will make it close to 70°. Another cold front will bring a round of showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday morning, but with sun forecast by midday and through the afternoon hours, highs will still make it into the lower to mid 70s. We should find dry days Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 70s before another chance of storms comes for Friday and could linger a few showers into the Saturday morning hours too. Overall, look for a mild week with a couple of stormy periods in the morning hours on Tuesday and Friday. Have a great day!
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy