Having delayed the announcement of their touring plans a couple of weeks ago, Måneskin are now back with a massive announcement: their first-ever headline world tour!. Taking place on both sides of the pond in 2022 and 2023, the band are bringing the Loud Kids tour to thousands of fans in the coming months, with plenty of venues having since been upgraded from the initial postponed dates to actual arenas (in London, they've gone from the O2 Academy Brixton to the absolutely whopping The O2).

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO