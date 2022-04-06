ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rx to Develop Software to Track and Compare Physician Dispensing Quality Metrics for National Cancer Treatment Alliance

By House Rx, National Cancer Treatment Alliance
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- House Rx, Inc. a health technology company focused on improving affordability and patient access to specialty medications, announced an agreement with the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA), a coalition of independent community oncology practices organized in a clinically integrated network (CIN), to develop software...

