Holy crap! Seriously, though we are talking about poop over here and I am going to do my best to keep my toilet humor at bay but the truth is, on the inside, I am a twelve-year-old child that still laughs at fart jokes. That means I can't promise that there won't be bad jokes ahead too, but I will doo my best. *I'm sorry!*

HENDERSON, KY ・ 18 DAYS AGO