PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — All charges were held against the man accused in a case involving the death of a 6-month-old baby. Joshua George, from Smith Township, appeared by video for his preliminary hearing at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday. George showed no emotion during the nearly two-hour hearing. (Source: Washington County Correctional Facility) While the district attorney believes George is responsible for the death of his son, George’s attorney believes the circumstances aren’t clear. George is accused of abusing his 6-month-old son, Oliver, who was taken to the hospital with severe head trauma at the end of December and died...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 20 DAYS AGO