Here’s an unlikely pairing with an even more unlikely origin story: Sometime last year, J Balvin and Ed Sheeran were working out at a gym in New York when they suddenly crossed paths. “It was just me and him very early in the morning. I recognised his voice when he was on the phone so I just went up and said hi,” Sheeran remembered in a recent tweet. “We chatted so long we ended up having lunch and then afternoon tea. Then just went to being mates who chatted non stop.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO