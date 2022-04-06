ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

MTA Heroes: 7 line supervisors evacuate station during nearby fire in Flushing

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FUvdy_0f0u8w2M00

A group of MTA workers is being celebrated for staying calm under pressure. They are the MTA Heroes of the Week.

The five supervisors of the 7 line sprang into action on March 17 when the Main Street- Flushing station filled with thick smoke.

There was a five-alarm fire in the storefront above and these MTA workers reacted quickly and calmly to evacuate the station and get everyone to safety.

Train Dispatcher Crystal Johnson, Assistant Train Dispatcher Berlinda Peek, Train Dispatcher Iliana Lopez, Train Service Supervisor Ernesto Ho, and Assistant Train Dispatcher Ronny Delagarde all reacted quickly and calmly to evacuate the station conscientiously under stressful circumstances.

WATCH: Young mother goes missing in Brooklyn, mom's desperate search for her

﻿In this episode of "Missing" Eyewitness News Investigative Reporter Kristin Thorne profiles a young mother, Chelsea Michelle Cobo, who vanished from Brooklyn in 2016.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 1

Related
PIX11

Man with gun on subway stopped by good Samaritan MTA workers: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man who brought a gun onto the subway was taken into police custody early Tuesday morning after a group of MTA workers spotted the firearm and called the police, according to the NYPD. The man was taken into custody at the 125th Street station in Harlem after police were called […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Q 105.7

Video After Thruway Crash Shows Amazon Truck in Raging Fire

Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who sadly lost their lives in the tragic accident on the Thruway this morning. We also send our best to the first responders who raced to the scene in an attempt to save lives and rescue those who were in grave danger - and we thank them for their heroic efforts.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Flushing, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Accidents
PIX11

How much apartment space does $1,500 get you in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s no secret — rents are rising rapidly nationwide, jumping 36% in the city. So, with that in mind, how much can $1,500 get you in the five boroughs? It depends. According to RentCafe, Manhattan provides the least bang for you buck when it comes to square footage. Queens, on the […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Mta Heroes#The Mta Heroes Of
NBC New York

17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead on Bed in NYC Apartment: Cops

A 17-year-old girl was found dead inside a Bronx apartment Thursday night, with no apparent signs of injuries on her body, police said. Officer responded toa call of an unconscious person inside an apartment on Decatur Avenue in Fordham Manor just before 6 p.m., according to police. Once inside, officers found the teen unconscious and unresponsive on a bed.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
MTA
Daily Mail

Bronx judge rules case of teen rapper and Crips member, 16,'who shot an NYPD cop' should be tried in FAMILY COURT because police were 'illegally searching him when his gun accidentally went off'

A Bronx judge has ruled to move the case of 16-year-old drill rapper Camrin 'C Blu' Williams from an adult criminal court to Family Court, after accusing a police officer of providing 'unreliable' testimony that 'had no value' about the night the teen allegedly shot a cop during a scuffle.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Voice

Newark Man Convicted In Crime Spree That Killed Beloved EMT, Mom Priscilla Godoy

A Newark man has been convicted of charges in connection with a crime spree and crash that killed a 29-year-old mom and EMT in 2018, authorities announced. Najeeh Green, now 30, was involved the spree that resulted in a man being shot in Newark, a woman being carjacked at gunpoint in East Orange as she unloaded packages from her car, and ultimately the death of Priscilla Godoy, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Woman groped aboard Brooklyn subway train, police say

BENSONHURST, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped a woman onboard a subway train in Brooklyn Friday afternoon, police said Saturday. Around 12:10 p.m. Friday, the suspect approached the 26-year-old victim and grabbed her breasts while onboard a southbound N train approaching the Kings Highway subway station, officials said. Police are asking for help in finding […]
BROOKLYN, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy