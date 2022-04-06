ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Litters of puppies rescued from burning homes in 2 states

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago
First responders in two states discovered puppies inside burning homes and took quick action to get them to safety.

Arizona Puppies

Bodycam video showed police officers in Glendale, Arizona saving a litter of puppies who were trapped inside on Monday.

Police arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. and were told by neighbors that puppies were inside the garage.

Officers used a shovel to pry open the garage door and followed the sound of the crying pups.

They found a dog and her seven puppies cowering and crying just feet away from the flames.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjaS8_0f0u8v9d00

Officers scooped them up and carried them out to safety.

The pups were suffering from smoke inhalation. They were given oxygen and taken to the vet for treatment.

Sadly, one of the pups did not make it.

The homeowners were not at home at the time.

The Glendale Fire Department says the fire was believed to have been started by a swamp cooler that malfunctioned.

California Puppies

Another litter of puppies was recovered from a burning home in Coalinga, California.

Fire crews were called out to a home Monday when one of the firefighters heard yelping.

They discovered six puppies.

A litter of puppies is recovering after being rescued Monday from a burning home in the Central Valley.

Paramedics quickly gave them oxygen and bandaged their singed paws.

When they were unable to contact the residents of the home, crews drove the puppies to a vet hospital more than 80 miles from Coalinga to make sure they would get the care they needed.

Authorities say once the puppies are medically cleared, they will be reunited with their owners.

Authorities say once the puppies are medically cleared, they will be reunited with their owners.

Tree Hugger

Newborn Puppies Found Abandoned at a Dumpster

In a place people typically dump greasy pizza boxes, smelly trash, and broken TVs, someone left an old laundry basket, lined with a tattered fleece blanket. Inside were six mewling tiny puppies that had been abandoned just a few hours after being born. Fortunately, someone discovered the puppies before it...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Woman who lost both arms after being mauled by three dogs may also lose leg as animal owner arrested

A South Carolina mother of three who had both her arms amputated after a vicious dog attack earlier this month might also lose her leg, a GoFundMe started by the woman’s sister reported recently.The 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was on her way home in Honea Path on 21 March at around 10.30am when she was mauled by three dogs.In an interview with the Associated Press, the victim’s sister, Shenna Green, described how the 38-year-old was still in the midst of being attacked by the animals when a passerby found her rolled into a ditch by the side of the road....
PUBLIC SAFETY
natureworldnews.com

225 Animals Rescued from Unlicensed Animal Breeder in Iowa

225 animals were rescued by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) from an unlicensed animal breeder in the state this week. This is an addition to the previous rescue of dogs and hamsters in Iowa back in February, increasing the total number of rescued animals to more than 300 within a month.
LEE COUNTY, IA
NBC4 Columbus

Veteran rescues puppy from ravine in Ross County

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A veteran and cyclist came to the rescue of an eight-week-old puppy in Ross County Monday. According to a post on the Ross County Humane Society’s Facebook page, the puppy had fallen between 80 and 100 feet down a ravine, landing on a slate rock ledge near a small waterfall. […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Ex-boyfriend of missing Cassie Carli sent chilling texts to her father before she was found in shallow grave

The ex-boyfriend of missing Florida mother Cassie Carli sent chilling text messages to her father before she was found buried in a “shallow grave” in Alabama, it has been revealed.Ms Carli, 37, went missing on 27 March after meeting her former boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo for a visitation with their four-year-old daughter Saylor near Navarre Beach in Florida.A major search operation lasting almost a week ended on Sunday with the police finding her body in a barn in Alabama, with identification confirmed through a distinctive tattoo, the Santa Rosa County sheriff’s office announced at a news conference.Mr Spanevelo, who has ties...
PUBLIC SAFETY
