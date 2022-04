DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) — Lloyd Amarsingh, the man charged in last month’s deadly road rage shooting in Drexel Hill, is due in court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Amarsingh is facing multiple charges, including murder.

The 28-year-old told police he was unloading his firearm at a stoplight when the gun accidentally went off.

He’s currently behind bars on $250,000 bail.