ISP arrests Evansville man for driving 107 mph on the Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after Indiana State Police caught him driving 107 miles per hour on the Lloyd Expressway.
A trooper was conducting a speeding checkpoint on the Lloyd Expressway around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night when his radar found 35-year-old Wesley Hunt driving his 2015 Hyundai Genesis 107 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.
ISP tells Eyewitness News Hunt was heading east on the Lloyd near Wabash Avenue.
The trooper stopped Hunt near Second Street and Fulton Avenue.
During a search of the car, ISP found 66 grams of marijuana.
Hunt was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.
He has since posted bond and been released.
Hunt faces a reckless driving charge and a charge of possession of marijuana.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).
Comments / 0