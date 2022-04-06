ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

ISP arrests Evansville man for driving 107 mph on the Lloyd Expressway

WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after Indiana State Police caught him driving 107 miles per hour on the Lloyd Expressway.

A trooper was conducting a speeding checkpoint on the Lloyd Expressway around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night when his radar found 35-year-old Wesley Hunt driving his 2015 Hyundai Genesis 107 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

ISP tells Eyewitness News Hunt was heading east on the Lloyd near Wabash Avenue.

The trooper stopped Hunt near Second Street and Fulton Avenue.

During a search of the car, ISP found 66 grams of marijuana.

Hunt was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.

He has since posted bond and been released.

Hunt faces a reckless driving charge and a charge of possession of marijuana.

