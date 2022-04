British Olympian Harry Charles has swept all before him from Barcelona to Birmingham during the last six months and confirmed his place among showjumping’s elite.But the best could be yet to come, with the 22-year-old Hampshire rider now chasing World Cup glory.Only two British showjumpers – John Whitaker and 2016 Olympic champion Nick Skelton – have won the sport’s World Cup final, which has been staged on 41 occasions and this year carries a total prize fund of £460,000.Charles, whose father Peter helped Great Britain win showjumping team gold at London 2012, made his Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer.And...

WORLD ・ 1 DAY AGO