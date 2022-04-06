ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Central Softball Doubleheader Postponed Again

By Tyler Crabb
kniakrls.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo days in a row Central College’s American Rivers Conference softball...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa high school soccer highlights and scores (4-5-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – BOYS SCORES Bishop Heelan – 7, Council Bluffs Lincoln – 0 Sioux City West – 7, Denison-Schleswig – 6 (Shootouts) LeMars – 6, Council Bluffs Jefferson – 3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 6, Sheldon/Sibley-Ocheyedan – 0 Spencer – 4, Spirit Lake -1 Sioux Center – 2, Storm Lake – 1 GIRLS […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
WCIA

Illinois softball beats ISU for in-state rivalry

NORMAL (WCIA) — Illinois played Illinois State in Normal for the in-state rivalry game. Top of the fourth, Illinois’ freshman Paige Berkmeyer hits a line drive to right center field. That’s a bases clearing double to put Illinois up 5-0. Staying in the fourth, sophomore Megan Ward with the RBI single to extend the lead […]
NORMAL, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pella, IA
College Sports
Pella, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa College Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Pella, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa baseball wins 11-inning thriller against Bradley

One sacrifice fly off the bat of senior catcher Brett McCleary proved to be the deciding factor in Iowa baseball’s 9-8 win over Bradley Wednesday night. The Hawkeyes and Braves battled for 11 innings at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois. To get through the contest, Iowa head coach Rick...
PEORIA, IL
KGLO News

Thursday April 7th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins decided Wednesday to postpone their season opener against the Seattle Mariners by a day until Friday because of expected bad weather. The forecast for today at Target Field called for a mix of rain and snow. Joe Ryan, a 25-year-old right-hander, is scheduled to be the first rookie to start for the Twins on opening day since Tom Hall in 1969. Acquired from Tampa Bay on July 22 in the Nelson Cruz trade, Ryan was a member of the U.S. team that won a silver medal at last summer’s Olympics. Robbie Ray is to start for the Mariners.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy