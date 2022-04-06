Foggy conditions a factor in rollover crash in Fairborn; 1 detained

FAIRBORN — Troopers said that weather was a factor in a crash that resulted in a vehicle on its side Wednesday morning.

They were called to a single-car crash at the 2000 block of Zink Road in Fairborn around 5:30 a.m.

Sergeant Richard Milstead with the Ohio State Highway Patrol told our crews that the car was traveling Northbound on Zink Road when it lost control, went over the curb and landed on its side on the other side of a fence.

Milstead that the dense fog is believed to have played a part in the crash.

The driver and passenger of the car did not suffer severe injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

According to our crew on the scene, the driver of the vehicle was detained after a field sobriety test was conducted.

It is not known if the driver was arrested or is faces any charges.

We will update this story as we learn more.

