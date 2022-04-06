12-year-old found; stepbrother arrested in Ohio Amber Alert

CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Amber Alert for a 12-year-old girl from North Royalton was canceled late Tuesday night.

Tessa Kozelka was found with the help of Cleveland police near W. 114 th St. between Detroit and Franklin around 11:30 p.m.

An Amber Alert was issued for Tessa Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the 12-year-old was abducted by her stepbrother, Micey Stiver, around 2 a.m. Monday.

Micey Stiver (Photo Credit: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Stiver is 23 and was driving a gray 2012 Ford Focus with Ohio tags.

That car was found near the Cleveland location.









FOX 8 crews saw Stiver being taken into custody at the scene.

Kozelka was taken to the hospital by EMS.

North Royalton police have not said what charges Stiver is facing.

