Alec Baldwin wants Wyoming defamation lawsuit dismissed
Alec Baldwin is asking a federal judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by a Wyoming woman who said she received hateful social media messages after the actor shared a photo she took from former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the Washington Monument.
The lawsuit was filed in January by Roice McCollum, whose brother was killed by a suicide bomber at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021.
Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family. In January, Baldwin shared Roice McCollum’s photo with his Instagram followers.
His response argues he can't be sued for sharing his political opinion.
