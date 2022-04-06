ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Shareholder 3D asks Toshiba to take three critical actions before annual meeting

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

April 6 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp investor 3D Investment Partners said in a letter to the Japanese company’s board on Wednesday that it should undertake three critical actions before the annual general meeting.

The company must develop and disclose a mid-range plan, solicit indications of interest from buyout firms and consult with shareholders concerning the board’s composition, 3D said. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

GE cuts CEO Culp's incentive grant after shareholder rebuke

CHICAGO, March 17 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Thursday said its Chief Executive Larry Culp would take a 67% cut to an incentive grant this year after shareholders last year rejected his compensation package in a non-binding but rare rebuke over executive pay. In its annual proxy statement filed...
BUSINESS
Metro International

Toshiba investor 3D hails shareholders’ rejection of separation plan

TOKYO (Reuters) – Singapore-based fund 3D Investment Partners is pleased that shareholders of Toshiba Corp rejected the Japanese conglomerate’s separation plan, the fund said on Friday. In a statement, the fund called for Toshiba’s strategic review committee to immediately re-examine all the company’s options. The statement...
BUSINESS
WDBO

Japan's Toshiba shareholders vote down restructuring plan

TOKYO — (AP) — Shareholders of embattled Japanese electronics and energy giant Toshiba Corp. voted down a major restructuring plan on Thursday, in a setback for the company's management. The plan proposed last month called for splitting Tokyo-based Toshiba Corp. into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toshiba Corp#3d Investment Partners#Japanese
MarketWatch

First Solar stock dives after BofA Securities turns bearish, as 'all the good news is priced in'

Shares of First Solar Inc. took a 4.5% dive in midday trading Tuesday, after BofA Securities analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith turned bearish on the solar power systems company, saying "all the good news is priced in." Dumoulin-Smith cut his rating to underperform from neutral, and his new stock price target of $65.50, down from $76.50, implies about 18% downside from current levels. He said that while the timing of his downgrade might seem counterintuitive, given that the U.S. Department of Commerce recently launched an investigation into Southeast Asia-based solar module manufacturers, but he emphasized that "policy has...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Executives Buy More Than $400M Of 3 Stocks

Although U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

China's Worries Switch From Nickel To Lithium

Nickel is not the battery-destined metal that concerns China the most. In March, the government of the Asian giant summoned several market players to find ways to curb lithium’s whopping increase of 472% since last June. How is China preparing for the next three years and what opportunities lie...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $30M Of 3 Stocks

Although the Nasdaq jumped more than 200 points on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Metro International

Norway backs shareholder call for Toshiba to solicit buyout offers

TOKYO (Reuters) – Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, voted in favour of a shareholder proposal requesting Toshiba Corp solicit buyout offers from private equity firms, according to a voting record. Norges, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, voted against the Japanese conglomerate’s plan to break...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Opinion: Companies will face more shareholder battles this year — and they will be harder to win

Shareholder activism has traditionally been associated with proxy fights for control of multi-billion-dollar corporations and aggressive hedge funds with a plan to break up conglomerates to fully leverage/maximize its growth potential. Today, shareholder activists have shifted their focus to corporate environmental and social performance issues. This can include whether a...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Toshiba Holds Key Shareholder Vote On Spin-off Plan

Toshiba shareholders will vote Thursday on a plan to split the embattled Japanese conglomerate into two that has already faced staunch opposition from key investors. The ballot on the proposal to spin off Toshiba's electronic devices segment is meant to confirm support ahead of a binding resolution vote next year.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Toshiba to Restart Strategic Review That Could See It Go Private

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toshiba Corp set up a special committee on Thursday to resume a strategic review that could see the Japanese industrial conglomerate go private after shareholders voted down a management-backed restructuring plan last month. The 146-year-old company has been under growing pressure from major shareholders to consider a private...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall Street stocks rally, oil prices fall ahead of Fed meeting

New York, March 15 (Reuters) - The three main Wall Street stock indexes rallied on Tuesday, a day before an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve, while oil prices dropped 7% on hopes of an end to the conflict in Ukraine. Investors are expecting the U.S. central...
STOCKS
Reuters

Sri Lankan shares tumble nearly 4%; cenbank meeting in focus

April 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed nearly 4% lower on Thursday, hurt by losses in financials and industrials stocks, as investors awaited the central bank’s monetary policy meeting outcome amid the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. * At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share...
WORLD
Reuters

Analysis: Guns and power - Positioning for new era in European stocks

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - A month of the war in Ukraine briefly erased a year's worth of gains for European equities but the continent's bourses have quickly recovered as investors have poured money into sectors such as energy and defence which are poised to benefit from one of the deepest policy shifts in the region in decades.
MARKETS
Reuters

Mercedes-Benz accelerates in-house software push with new tech centre

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz opened a new 200 million euro ($217 million) software centre in Sindelfingen on Friday, its latest investment in boosting in-house software capabilities as it works to bring its own MB.OS operating system onto the market by 2024. Around 750 of the 3,000 new hires the luxury...
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Factbox: Atlantia's main shareholders and businesses

MILAN, April 7 (Reuters) - Global Infrastructure Partners and Brookfield Infrastructure pitched a possible takeover of Italian road and airport operator Atlantia (ATL.MI) last week after talks with its main shareholder the Banettons, the two funds said. Shares in Atlantia, which has a market capitalization of over 16 billion euros...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

CDK Global to be acquired for a 12% premium by Brookfield Business Partners, implying a $6.4 bln market cap

CDK Global Inc. CDK, +11.24% announced an agreement Thursday to be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners L.P. and its institutional partners in a deal with an enterprise value of $8.3 billion. The automotive retail technology company's stock is halted for new until 7:30 a.m. Eastern, while Brookfield's stock was still inactive. Under terms of the deal, CDK shareholders will receive $54.87 for each CDK share they own. That price represents a 12.0% premium to Wednesday's closing price of $48.99, and implies a market capitalization for CDK of $6.41 billion. "This transaction is an exciting next step for CDK that provides our shareholders with both certainty of value and a meaningful premium," said CDK Chief Executive Brian Krzanich. "In consultation with our outside advisors, CDK's Board of Directors carefully evaluated a range of strategic and financial alternatives over several months and determined that this transaction is superior to all other available alternative." CDK's stock has rallied 17.4% year to date, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Asia Shares Slide On Hawkish Fed, China Worries, Dollar Holds Firm

Asian shares retreated on Thursday, in line with a global selloff, as markets were spooked by more aggressive noises from U.S. policymakers about the need for tighter monetary policy, which also kept the dollar near a two-year peak. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.17% to its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
312K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy