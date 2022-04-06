ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Trea Turner says there's been nothing new in contract extension talks with Dodgers

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

Ahead of his final season before free...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Twins nearing blockbuster trade for Padres’ Chris Paddack

The San Diego Padres are still looking to get a trade through the door ahead of Opening Day. After failing to land Jose Ramirez, who re-upped on a monster extension with the Cleveland Guardians, the Padres have reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Minnesota Twins. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the Twins and Padres are nearing an agreement over a blockbuster trade involving Padres’ hurler Chris Paddack.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Padres, Twins trade pitchers in Opening Day swap

The San Diego Padres have been stockpiling starting pitchers over the past two years, and those moves allowed them to bolster their bullpen ahead of Opening Day. The Padres have agreed to trade right-hander Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Minnesota Twins for reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared the full details of the deal:
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Can Los Angeles Fix Dellin Betances?

The Dodgers could potentially have one of the best bullpens in MLB this year. That’s not something anyone expected to say after losing guys like Kenley Jansen, Corey Knebel, and Joe Kelly via free agency. But Andrew Friedman went out and did what he does best: assemble a bullpen team of very high potential for a low cost.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trea Turner
NBC Sports

A look at the Phillies' official opening day roster

The Phillies have set their opening day roster. Here is the 28-man unit:. Starting pitchers (5): Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, Ranger Suarez (L), Kyle Gibson. Relief pitchers (10): Jose Alvarado (L), Bailey Falter (L), Brad Hand (L), Damon Jones (L), Cristopher Sanchez (L), Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeurys Familia, Corey Knebel, Nick Nelson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Evaluating what Cueto gave Giants during six-year contract

The contract the Giants gave Johnny Cueto might ultimately go down as the largest the franchise ever hands to a starting pitcher, but at the time, it felt absolutely necessary. The Giants won the 2014 title with Madison Bumgarner carrying nearly the entire workload for the rotation, and the next...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy