Trea Turner says there's been nothing new in contract extension talks with Dodgers

Bryce Harper began his career with the Philadelphia Phillies three years ago. The team signed the star slugger to a 13-year, $330 million contract in March of 2019. However, former Phillies outfielder Jayson Werth knew years prior that Harper was bound to play in Philadelphia. Ahead of MLB Opening Day,...
The San Diego Padres are still looking to get a trade through the door ahead of Opening Day. After failing to land Jose Ramirez, who re-upped on a monster extension with the Cleveland Guardians, the Padres have reportedly engaged in trade talks with the Minnesota Twins. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports the Twins and Padres are nearing an agreement over a blockbuster trade involving Padres’ hurler Chris Paddack.
Bobby Miller electrified Dodger Stadium and Trea Turner provided early run support to help the Los Angeles Dodgers end their Spring Training schedule with a 5-0 win over the L.A. Angels in the exhibition Freeway Series finale. Miller’s first pitch of the game was a 100.2 mph fastball to Shohei...
The San Diego Padres have been stockpiling starting pitchers over the past two years, and those moves allowed them to bolster their bullpen ahead of Opening Day. The Padres have agreed to trade right-hander Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Minnesota Twins for reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker. ESPN’s Jeff Passan shared the full details of the deal:
The Dodgers could potentially have one of the best bullpens in MLB this year. That’s not something anyone expected to say after losing guys like Kenley Jansen, Corey Knebel, and Joe Kelly via free agency. But Andrew Friedman went out and did what he does best: assemble a bullpen team of very high potential for a low cost.
The Dodgers have a long history of taking care of those that helped get their team where it is today. We see that often with players who come back as television and radio analysts over the years. We also see it with players getting front office roles or advising positions.
The Phillies have set their opening day roster. Here is the 28-man unit:. Starting pitchers (5): Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler, Zach Eflin, Ranger Suarez (L), Kyle Gibson. Relief pitchers (10): Jose Alvarado (L), Bailey Falter (L), Brad Hand (L), Damon Jones (L), Cristopher Sanchez (L), Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Dominguez, Jeurys Familia, Corey Knebel, Nick Nelson.
The contract the Giants gave Johnny Cueto might ultimately go down as the largest the franchise ever hands to a starting pitcher, but at the time, it felt absolutely necessary. The Giants won the 2014 title with Madison Bumgarner carrying nearly the entire workload for the rotation, and the next...
The last time the Philadelphia Phillies took part in a playoff game in 2011, Bryce Harper had yet to make his MLB debut, Aaron Nola and Rhys Hoskins were college freshmen, and Alec Bohm was a freshman in high school. In some ways, the 2021 season provided a glimmer of...
