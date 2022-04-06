ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Former Romero's Grocery damaged in overnight fire

 2 days ago
A Tuesday night fire damaged the former Romero's Grocery building on Hwy 93 in Scott.

The Scott Fire Department says they responded at 10:06 pm on April 5 to the commercial fire located in the 1300 block of Hwy 93.

Fire was observed on the first floor of the building with heavy smoke conditions reported throughout the first and second floors.

Upon entering the building, firefighters say they were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

SFD says the room where the fire originated received heavy fire damage. The remainder of the first floor and a second-floor apartment received smoke damage.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, according to SFD.

Carencro and Duson Fire Departments assisted at the scene.

