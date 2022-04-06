ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Lakers eliminated from postseason contention with loss to Suns

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 1 day ago

The Lakers’ playoff hopes came to end...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Basketball
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Arizona Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Local
Texas Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Colorado Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Local
California Basketball
Denver, CO
Sports
ESPN

Utah plays Phoenix, looks for 6th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (63-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (48-32, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Jazz play Phoenix. The Jazz have gone 32-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the Western...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suns#Lakers
The Spun

NFL Officially Loses Key Sponsorship For 2022 Season

The NFL is moving on from one of its most noticed sideline sponsorship brands ahead of the 2022 season. A bidding war to replace it could be on the horizon. Per the Sports Business Journal, Bose is officially out as the sideline headset provider of the NFL. Bose has held the exclusive license to coaches’ headsets for the past eight years.
NFL
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Lakers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Phoenix Suns and are hoping to record their first win since May 27 of last year. Los Angeles and Phoenix will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Footprint Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy