WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Asian Needle Ant was first found in Evansville by a professional pest manager who then gave it to the Purdue entomology department. "This ant is quite a bit different than what our, what you would say 'regular' ants are," Doctor Timothy Gibb, professor of entomology at Purdue University, told News 18.

INDIANA STATE ・ 23 DAYS AGO