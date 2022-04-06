ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Primary election information for Douglas & Sarpy Counties

By Zach Williamson
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNHjj_0f0u4yNI00

The 2022 Nebraska Primary Election is just over a month away. If you are voting on election day, be prepared for some changes.

Because of redistricting, the Douglas County Election Commission says about 40 percent of the county’s registered voters will have a new polling location. That info was on a postcard that was mailed out to registered voters on March 21.

If you never received that post card you can find your polling place in Douglas County by clicking here.

Similarly, you can find your polling place in Sarpy County by clicking here.

However, the newest trend seems to be casting an early voting ballot. Both the Douglas and Sarpy County Election Commissions began mailing out the early voting ballots April 4 to those who submitted an early voting request.

In the last gubernatorial primary in 2018, Douglas County sent out around 15,000 early voting ballots.

This year they have shattered that number.

“We sent 65,000 out Monday. It will probably be somewhere in the neighborhood of 80,000 – 85,000,” Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse said. “It’s definitely a record for us in a gubernatorial primary, no question about that.”

Kruse says the pandemic played a role in this new trend, but it also gives residents the chance to take some time before making a decision.

“The number one reason we hear why folks really like the early voting ballots is not because they’re going to be out of town, or they have any appointments,” Kruse said. “It really is because folks enjoy sitting at their kitchen table, they can take all the time they want to research offices or bond issues they don’t know about, and then vote the way they want – informed.”

When you receive the ballot, it will be in a manila envelope and will come with another for you to seal and return with your votes.

Be sure to sign the back of that envelope, otherwise your vote will not count. You can then either mail them back at least a week before election day or take it to one of the county’s drop boxes.

Here are some of the important dates for both Douglas and Sarpy Counties.

Primary Election Important Dates

Monday, April 4

  • First Day Early Voting Ballots Were Mailed Out

Monday, April 11

  • First day Voters Can Vote Early In-person at County's Election Commission Office

Monday, May 2

  • Deadline for the Election Commission to Receive Written Requests for Early Voting Ballots (6 p.m.)
  • Deadline for Voter Registration (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 10

  • Nebraska Primary Election (8 a.m. - 8 p.m.)

For a list of the Douglas County dropbox locations, to request an early ballot, to register to vote, or if you have any questions for the county’s election commission office, click here.

For a list of the Sarpy County dropbox locations, to request an early ballot, to register to vote, or if you have any questions for the county’s election commission office, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAP

Election officials face challenges going into the Primary Election

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Because of major technical glitches, Wood County election officials are now manually updating precincts. It’s just the tip of the iceberg of what’s been a trying pre-election season. The 2020 census data release delay was just the beginning of challenges for election officials. That...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Primary Election still uncertain, Belmont County moves forward

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the state’s third redistricting map is unconstitutional. Thursday night, the Ohio secretary of state said county election boards are now out of time to include state representatives’ and state senators’ races on that date. At the Belmont County Election Board, they are going forward with […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sarpy County, NE
Sarpy County, NE
Elections
Sarpy County, NE
Government
County
Douglas County, NE
Douglas County, NE
Elections
Local
Nebraska Government
Nebraska State
Nebraska Elections
Douglas County, NE
Government
WOWT

Warnings for stop sign rollers in Sarpy County

A fifth outbreak of the bird flu has been reported in Iowa. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse still had questions. Mia is expected to make a full recovery. Metro law enforcement leaders were invited to a town hall in North Omaha Tuesday.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Burn ban in effect for Douglas County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A burn ban has been declared for Douglas County. The Douglas County Fire Chiefs say the burn ban will be in effect starting Wednesday morning. The ban will last until further notice.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KSLA

Louisiana Municipal Primary Election results

The collision happened on I-20 W at I-49. The facility was constructed nearly 100 years ago as one of the first high schools in the area to serve African American students in the Texarkana Arkansas School District. Man convicted of killing girlfriend. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. A Vivian man...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Primary Election#Voter Registration#Douglas Sarpy#Nebraska
cbs19news

Primary elections set for June 21

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginians will be selecting new people to sit in the U.S. House of Representatives later this year. Before the general election in November, there will be primaries and conventions to select nominees for the Republican and Democratic parties. The Virginia Department of Elections says primary...
VIRGINIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Wise County Republicans set April primary for November election

WISE — The Wise County and Norton Republican Party will hold an April primary for the November Commonwealth’s Attorney special election. Eligible registered voters who subscribe to party values and positions will be able to vote for the party candidate for Commonwealth’s Attorney. The primary will be...
WISE COUNTY, VA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Maryland redistricting delays primary elections

In a significant move for Worcester County, where the majority of the county commissioner elections will pit Republican incumbents against Republican challengers in the primary election, the state Court of Appeals has pushed that contest’s dates from June 28 until July 19. “Following the Court of Appeals’ decision last...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WSYX ABC6

Ohio county boards of elections forced to make major adjustments ahead of primary election

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Board of Elections was forced to make some major adjustments ahead of the May 3 primary election. It followed Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s directive that the state's 88 county boards of elections remove candidates for the General Assembly and state central committees from the May 3 primary election ballots.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WOWT

Tracking poverty in western Douglas County

The court is expecting just one more day of testimony. Tomorrow marks two years since the first Nebraskan died of COVID-19. A section of West Papio Trail at Blondo Street will be temporarily closed starting tomorrow. Emily's Wednesday evening forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. Less wind, drier conditions but cloudy...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy