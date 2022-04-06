ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

Family Searches For Missing Marine

By Cyn Mackley
 2 days ago
Deputies became involved in the search for a missing Marine at the request of the man’s family. Just before 6:25 am, a woman contacted the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office to report her boyfriend was supposed to report back to base in North Carolina on Monday morning but had not arrived.

His phone pinged that he was stopped near Mile Marker 32 on ST RT 73, but no one could contact him. She said he was driving a red Camaro.

Officers also spoke with the missing Marine’s mother. She told deputies she spoke with his commanding officers and they have not seen him yet. She also said her son’s Snapchat account showed him located at a rest area in Pike County on ST. Rt. 32/Goff Road

Deputies contacted the Pike County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Ohio State Patrol. The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has not released the name of the man pending a full investigation by all jurisdictions.

