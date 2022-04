Chances are you consume too much sodium, which can cause high blood pressure. Putting away the saltshaker is never a bad idea, but the vast majority of the sodium we consume comes from packaged foods and restaurant meals. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked food manufacturers and restaurants to voluntarily start reducing salt in products and in menu items with the goal of reducing sodium in the food supply over the next two-and-a-half years. In the meantime, there are simple steps we can take on our own to reduce sodium intake and protect our heart health.

NUTRITION ・ 21 DAYS AGO